Amidst COVID-19 Lockdown, Here Is What To Watch On Netflix In April 2020

With the current COVID-19 pandemic, the Government of India has shut down all theatres, malls, bars, and events. Moreover, most people are cooped up in their houses in self-quarantine. So, there is not much you can do in your free time other than watch shows on digital streaming platforms. Netflix knows about this fact and is all set to capitalize on the home quarantine phase of the Coronavirus pandemic.
Also Read | Om Birla says PM Modi urged caution to deal with COVID-19, Parliament supports his address
As theatres are likely to be shut all throughout the month of March and April, Netflix has announced a whole new host of shows and films for its library. These new shows/films will be available for streaming in the month of April. With everyone self quarantined at home, now is the perfect time to binge-watch as many Netflix series as possible. So, here is a list of new Netflix shows and movies that will be available on the platform in April.
Also Read | COVID-19 pandemic: HC extends restrictions on its functioning till April 3
|New Show to release on Netflix
|Date of release on Netflix
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Also Read | Maneka Gandhi asks people not to abandon pets during COVID-19 crisis due to misinformation
Also Read | Twinkle Khanna takes an unmissable dig at her film 'Mela' amidst the COVID-19 outbreak
Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.