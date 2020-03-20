Amidst COVID-19 Lockdown, Here Is What To Watch On Netflix In April 2020

With the current COVID-19 pandemic, the Government of India has shut down all theatres, malls, bars, and events. Moreover, most people are cooped up in their houses in self-quarantine. So, there is not much you can do in your free time other than watch shows on digital streaming platforms. Netflix knows about this fact and is all set to capitalize on the home quarantine phase of the Coronavirus pandemic.

Netflix ready to keeps users entertained during the Covid-19 pandemic

As theatres are likely to be shut all throughout the month of March and April, Netflix has announced a whole new host of shows and films for its library. These new shows/films will be available for streaming in the month of April. With everyone self quarantined at home, now is the perfect time to binge-watch as many Netflix series as possible. So, here is a list of new Netflix shows and movies that will be available on the platform in April.

New Show to release on Netflix Date of release on Netflix Community (All Seasons) April 01, 2020 How to Fix a Drug Scandal April 01, 2020 Man Like Mobeen April 01, 2020 Pokémon the Series: Sun & Moon April 01, 2020 Sunderland ‘Til I Die April 01, 2020 Tad the Lost Explorer and the Secret of King Midas April 01, 2020 The Little Vampire April 01, 2020 The Players Club April 01, 2020 The Roommate April 01, 2020 The Social Network April 01, 2020 Coffee & Kareem April 03, 2020 Money Heist April 03, 2020 The Circle France April 09, 2020 Brews Brothers April 10, 2020 The Main Event April 10, 2020 Tigertail April 10, 2020 The Innocence Files April 15, 2020 Rising High April 17, 2020 Of Earth and Blood / La Terre Et Le Sang April 17, 2020 Sergio April 17, 2020 Cooked with Cannabis April 20, 2020 The Midnight Gospel April 20, 2020 Circus of Books April 22, 2020 The Willoughbys April 22, 2020 The House of Flowers April 23, 2020 After Life April 24, 2020 Extraction April 24, 2020 Murder to Mercy: The Cyntoia Brown Story April 29, 2020 Summertime April 29, 2020 Biohackers April 30, 2020 The Victim’s Game April 30, 2020

