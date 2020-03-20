The Debate
Amidst COVID-19 Lockdown, Here Is What To Watch On Netflix In April 2020

Web Series

Due to the Covid 19 pandemic, all theatres have shut down indefinitely. So, here are all the new Netflix shows and films you can watch in April 2020.

covid 19

With the current COVID-19 pandemic, the Government of India has shut down all theatres, malls, bars, and events. Moreover, most people are cooped up in their houses in self-quarantine. So, there is not much you can do in your free time other than watch shows on digital streaming platforms. Netflix knows about this fact and is all set to capitalize on the home quarantine phase of the Coronavirus pandemic.

Netflix ready to keeps users entertained during the Covid-19 pandemic

As theatres are likely to be shut all throughout the month of March and April, Netflix has announced a whole new host of shows and films for its library. These new shows/films will be available for streaming in the month of April. With everyone self quarantined at home, now is the perfect time to binge-watch as many Netflix series as possible. So, here is a list of new Netflix shows and movies that will be available on the platform in April. 

New Show to release on Netflix Date of release on Netflix
  • Community (All Seasons)
  • April 01, 2020
  • How to Fix a Drug Scandal
  • April 01, 2020
  • Man Like Mobeen 
  • April 01, 2020
  • Pokémon the Series: Sun & Moon
  • April 01, 2020
  • Sunderland ‘Til I Die
  • April 01, 2020
  • Tad the Lost Explorer and the Secret of King Midas
  • April 01, 2020
  • The Little Vampire 
  • April 01, 2020
  • The Players Club
  • April 01, 2020
  • The Roommate
  • April 01, 2020
  • The Social Network 
  • April 01, 2020
  • Coffee & Kareem
  • April 03, 2020
  • Money Heist
  • April 03, 2020
  • The Circle France
  • April 09, 2020
  • Brews Brothers 
  • April 10, 2020
  • The Main Event
  • April 10, 2020
  • Tigertail
  • April 10, 2020
  • The Innocence Files
  • April 15, 2020
  • Rising High
  • April 17, 2020
  • Of Earth and Blood / La Terre Et Le Sang
  • April 17, 2020
  • Sergio 
  • April 17, 2020
  • Cooked with Cannabis
  • April 20, 2020
  • The Midnight Gospel
  • April 20, 2020
  • Circus of Books
  • April 22, 2020
  • The Willoughbys
  • April 22, 2020
  • The House of Flowers 
  • April 23, 2020
  • After Life 
  • April 24, 2020
  • Extraction 
  • April 24, 2020
  • Murder to Mercy: The Cyntoia Brown Story
  • April 29, 2020
  • Summertime 
  • April 29, 2020
  • Biohackers
  • April 30, 2020
  • The Victim’s Game
  • April 30, 2020

