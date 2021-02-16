Wendy Williams Fans Slam Kevin Hunter For Making His New Relationship With Sharin Official

Wendy Williams and Kevin Hunter have been divorced since 2019. On February 14, 2021, Kevin took to Instagram to share a picture of him and Sharina Hudson holding hands. Fans of Wendy Williams were not happy when Kevin Hunter used Valentine’s Day to make his new relationship official. They certainly had a lot to say about the post.

Kevin Hunter's girlfriend -

On Instagram, Kevin posted a photo of them holding hands. In his caption, he wrote, “QUEEN & SLIM ....back @ it again!!LOL...”CELEBRATE YOUR QUEEN ELEVATE YOUR KING! ENJOY!!!!” Wendy’s fans weren’t happy about the decision and immediately took to the comments to express their disagreement. One fan commented addressing Sharina “She is so ashamed of herself she won't even post a pic of herself.We all know who the real queen is WENDY.”

Fans made fun of his relationship with Sharina in large numbers. One commenter wrote, “The sad part is you cheated and Wendy has to pay Smdh wow the nerve....Karma coming though.” The other said, “Those nails were paid for by Wendy.” The post was flooded with comments in no time.

Wendy Williams' divorce -

In her recent Lifetime documentary, Wendy Williams revealed that she had found out about Hunter’s cheating very early on in their relationship. The relationship between Kevin and Sharina began while Williams and Hunter were still married. She found out that Hunter and Hudson were living together in a house near their New Jersey mansion. Kevin even welcomed a new baby with Hudson before he and Williams divorced. However, Wendy Williams' divorce was finalized in January 2020. Reportedly, she has been paying him to buy him out of their joint production company.

More about Wendy Williams -

Wendy Williams has hosted the nationally syndicated television talk show The Wendy Williams Show since 2008. Before television, she was a radio DJ and host and quickly became known in New York as a shock jockette. She gained recognition from the 2006 VH1 reality television series The Wendy Williams Experience, which broadcast events surrounding her radio show. Her other endeavours include authoring several books, appearances in various films and television shows. She also has her product lines, including a fashion line, a jewellery collection, and a wig line.

