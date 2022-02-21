Created and hosted by Wendy Williams, The Wendy Williams Show is a prominent syndicated talk show that first aired in July 2008 and garnered positive reviews from the audience. As Williams took some time off the show during the 13th season of the show due to some health issues, the makers are now ending the show. The makers also revealed the name of the new show that they will be returning with a new host. Here's all you need to know.

Is Wendy Williams Show getting cancelled in June 2022?

According to Lovebscott, it was revealed that The Wendy Williams Show, hosted by Wendy Williams was coming to an end in June 2022. The sources close to the team told the outlet that the producers informed them about the show getting cancelled at the end of June and further added that they immediately hired everyone in the team to work on their new Sherri show.

“The producers informed everyone that the [Wendy Show] was being canceled at the end of June. Then in the next breath they hired everyone to work on the new Sherri show.”

Why Wendy Williams Show is ending?

It was revealed earlier that Sherri Shepherd’s deal has been confirmed and the makers will be replacing Wendy Williams show with ‘The Sherri Shepherd Show.' Furthermore, it was also reported that the executives of The Wendy Williams Show had been trying to find Williams' replacement for years. The reason behind the same was further disclosed by a source stating that she was becoming very difficult to work with. The source stated,

“[Wendy] had become somewhat unbearable, having tantrums and throwing things at people. Basically, the consensus among the crew is that she didn’t wanna be there anymore. Her illnesses may have exacerbated that feeling.”

Who will replace Wendy Williams?

As per the reports, Sherri Shephard will be replacing Wendy Williams on the new show titled the Sherri Shephard Show.

Image: AP