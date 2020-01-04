The Witcher Episode 8 Left Many Questions On Viewers' Minds, Here Are Explained Answers

The Witcher aired on Netflix in December of 2019 and since then has been extremely appreciated by the audiences. The show received a lot of praises and the cast has been appreciated a lot. It has been a long way for Geralt of Rivia played by Henry Cavill, Yenefer of Vengerberg played by Any Chalorta and Princess Cirilla played by Freya Allan from the very first episode but they dazzled the spectators yet again on the season finale and left the audiences wanting for more. The eighth episode of The Witcher has answered a lot of questions indeed but has also generated a lot more in the audiences' minds.

The Witcher Episode 8 Recap

Geralt went in search for Ciri in the woods only to get into a battle with ghoul-like creatures. He was victorious but got bit by one on the leg and fell unconsciously on the ground. While Ciri has been awakened by a lady shet met at the market and she guided her to her farm for shelter.

Yennefer on the other accompanied 60 other mages to village Sodden Hill to prepare for the battle against Nilfgaard. Though Geralt should have died from the bite, he is alive but in extreme agony, as he gets flashbacks of his childhood, his mother Visenna, and a stranger who abducted him as a child called Vesemir. Meanwhile, in Sodden Hill the battle has begun.

The Nilfgaard army was strong and Yennefer and the others failed to hold them back. Struggling to keep up the fight, Yennefer called out for help just to realize all her allies were wounded or dead. Geralt and Ciri, on the other hand, could also hear the ongoing battle from a distance.

With no other options at hand, Yennefer absorbed the forest fire as she did with the lightning in episode 2 and climbs onto a nearby clifftop. She then unleashed it upon the soldiers and radius forest area seemingly burning them all to death while keeping Tissaia alive. After the last of the fire passes her, Tissaia opens her eyes to see the scorched earth and Yennefer gone from the cliff. Ciri is seen awakening from visions of Tissaia as she reaches the farm where the merchant brought Geralt. Geralt heads into the woods and finds Ciri looking at him and confirming that people linked by destiny will find one another.

