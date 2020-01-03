Kevin Bacon's TV Show 'Tremors' Cancelled, Actor Expresses Disappointment

Kevin Bacon was set to star in the new TV show Tremors but Syfy canceled it even before it was aired. The audiences have loved all the six movies that were released including the first Tremors. This franchise has a devoted fan base who is waiting for the seventh installment.

Read Also: Payal Rohatgi Has 'fangirl Moment' With Subramanian Swamy, He Calls Her Case 'nonsense'

Why Kevin Bacon's Tremors TV Show Was Canceled

Kevin Bacon played the lead in the first Tremors, a handyman living out in Perfection, Nevada named Val Mckee. His co-stars from the first movie, Fred Ward and Michael Gross would graduate to lead for the sequels as Val never returned. In Tremors 2 it was stated that Kevin's character Val got married and moved far away from Perfection.

Fans were thrilled when the Tremors TV project was announced back in 2015 because Kevin Bacon was returning to the franchise. But tragedy hit again as the TV series did not come to pass. Once again the fans were held back from reuniting with the original hero of Tremors.

Read Also: Alia Bhatt's 'Perma Frown' Pic With Sister Shaheen Is Too Cute For Words

Tremors TV series was also reportedly planned in which Kevin Bacon would have been both the executive producer and star. By 2016, the project was moving forward with Amazon Prime, but it did not work out. Syfy picked the potential show up and commissioned a pilot. The pilot was finished filming by the fall of 2017, but by spring 2018, Bacon himself revealed to the media that the series wasn't moving forward.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kevin Bacon (@kevinbacon) on Apr 27, 2018 at 2:50pm PDT Kevin Bacon shared an emotional post on Instagram that said, “Sad to report that my dream of revisiting the world of Perfection will not become a reality. Although we made a fantastic pilot (IMHO) the network has decided not to move forward. Thanks to our killer cast and everyone behind the scenes who worked so hard. And always keep one eye out for GRABOIDS!". The pilot hasn't been made available for fans to watch, outside of a one-off film festival screening. Syfy never revealed a firm reason for its decision to cancel Tremors before it premiered.

Read Also: Netflix Shows Coming This January That Must Be Added To Your 'binge-watch' List

Read Also: Aditya Roy Kapur Drops Malang Poster | Katrina Kaif And Elli AvrRam React

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.