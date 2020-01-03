Deepika Padukone Says The Title 'Chhapaak' Was Not Convincing To Her At First

Deepika Padukone and Meghna Gulzar were seen promoting their upcoming film Chhapaak's track. This particular song happens to be the title track of the film, and during the launch of the song, the Padmaavat actress revealed that the original title of the film wasn’t Chhapaak. Deepika Padukone opened up about her thoughts on the film’s name and said that it took some effort to convince her to go with this name. While having a conversation with an entertainment portal, Deepika said that the title for the movie was supposed to be something else and that she was not convinced with Chhapaak as the title but it did grow on her.

Also Read | Deepika Padukone Lashes Out At Journo Who Asked If Husband Ranveer Invested In 'Chhapaak'

Also Read | Deepika Padukone Consoles Laxmi Agarwal As She Tears Up Hearing Chhapaak Title Song

Also Read | Deepika Padukone Reveals Why She Chose To Do '83 And The Reason Is Not Just Ranveer Singh

Deepika Padukone's Chhapaak

Deepika Padukone went on to say that when Meghna called her in order to inform her that they want to change the title, Deepika was not happy to hear this and cross-questioned Meghna as to why are they changing. However, with time, Chhapaak grew on her. Padukone revealed that she has been spending a lot of time with Laxmi Agarwal, on whose life the film is based. Deepika shared that they started addressing each other with their own names. Laxmi would address Deepika as Laxmi, and Deepika, on the other hand, used to call Laxmi Malti. The film is all set to hit the big screens on January 10.

Also Read | Deepika Padukone Starrer Chhapaak's Title Track Is Giving Her Fans "goosebumps"

Also Read | Deepika Padukone Did 'Chhapaak' Because She "wants To Challenge The Set Notions Of Beauty"

Just like everyone present in the room, #DeepikaPadukone and #LaxmiAgarwal too were deeply moved by the title track of #Chhapaak. pic.twitter.com/sdGv3lKs5S — Filmfare (@filmfare) January 3, 2020

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.