Surbhi Jyoti's Fashionable Outfits Are Apt For The Wedding Season; See Pictures

Surbhi Jyoti is a famous television personality whose fashion sense has always been lauded by fans. From ethnic to western outfits, Surbhi Jyoti knows exactly how to slay in them. She is a fashion enthusiast and her Instagram is a testimony to it. As the wedding season is still ongoing, here is a compilation of a few of her outfits that are apt to attend marriages and reception.

White Saree with Golden border

Surbhi Jyoti has donned a white saree with a golden border. She accessorised her look with heavy gold jewellery. She left her hair open and looked like a diva.

Dark Blue Anarkali

Here, Surbhi Jyoti has opted for a dark blue Anarkali which is paired with matching palazzos. She matched her look with mojris and statement earrings. Wavy hair left open completed this look of Surbhi Jyoti.

Shimmer jumpsuit with a wrap skirt

Surbhi Jyoti’s shimmer jumpsuit is apt for attending weddings. The jumpsuit features a wraparound matching skirt. Minimal makeup and a neat pony completed her look.

Maroon Lehenga Choli

Here the actor is seen wearing a heavy embroidered maroon lehenga. Her entire look is accessorised by heavy statement jewellery. Hair tied in a neat bun paired with gajra completed her look.

Sheer Saree

The sheer saree worn by Surbhi is a fashion inspiration to many. Her look is accessorised by statement jewellery. Her hair is tied in a neat high pony.

Peach Lehenga

Surbhi Jyoti’s peach lehenga has given fashion inspiration to many. Statement jewellery with minimal makeup adds charm to her look. Surbhi Jyoti opted for a neat bun to complete this look.

