Tiger Shroff As Modern Shaktimaan? Mukesh Khanna Does Not Seem To Be Convinced

One of the most popular shows of the 90s, Shaktimaan, is making a comeback to the Indian television along with many other old shows amid the lockdown. The show is said to be the first Indian superhero show and is fondly remembered by the fans even today. The show featured Mukhesh Khanna essaying the role of Gangadhar and the superhero Shaktimaan. As the actor is in the process of reviving the show, he shaded actor Tiger Shroff when fans suggested Tiger Shroff for the role of a modern Shaktimaan.

Mukesh Khanna on Tiger Shroff playing the modern-day Shaktimaan

As reports of the show being revived started making headlines, fans quickly came up with suggestions for who can essay the character. One of the most popular suggestions was Tiger Shroff who is known for his action-packed films. However, it seems that Mukesh Khanna is not convinced with the suggestion and mentioned in an interview that he feels Tiger does not have a spiritual face.

Talking to a leading daily, Mukesh Khanna said that it is not the action that makes Shaktimaan popular, but his superpowers, messages and values of life that did. He also added that none of the big stars like Salman Khan, Shah Rukh Khan, Ajay Devgn or Akshay Kumar can fit in the role of Shaktimaan as they already have a star-like image. He further talked about how the character of Shaktimaan is just as iconic as it was in the year 1997 as it is today.

Talking about reviving the show, Mukesh Khanna said that he has been planning to revive the show for a while and the announcement would have happened had the deadly virus not hit the world. He added how it is a miracle that the1997 show Shaktimaan is making a comeback on TV. While he is popularly known to play Shaktimaan, he is also known for playing Bhishma Pitamaha in BR Chopra's Mahabharat. Talking about that, he shared that he will always be known as "badon ke Pitamaha aur chhoton ka Shaktimaan".

