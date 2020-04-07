The Debate
Tiger Shroff’s Sister Krishna Was 'fat Kid' For 15 Years, Shares Picture Of Transformation

Bollywood News

Tiger Shroff's sister Krishna was once upon a time a 'fat kid' and the phase lasted for 15 years. The fitness enthusiast shared her throwback picture —

Written By Chetna Kapoor | Mumbai | Updated On:
tiger Shroff

Tiger Shroff's sister Krishna was once upon a time a 'fat kid' and the phase lasted for 15 years. Cut to 2020, Krishna Shroff is an inspiration and shares her workout regime and fitness mantra with her fans on a regular basis. In a 'Question-Answer' session on Instagram, a user asked how she manages to look so fit always.

To this, Krishna replied saying, “Being a fat kid for 15 years of my life is definitely motivation enough to keep at it now that I have made it this far." And another fan requested Krishna to share a picture of her transformation.

Krishna shared a throwback picture from her school days looking absolutely unrecognizable. See the picture below —

Tiger Shroff's sister Krishna Shroff enjoys sunbathing in her balcony amidst lockdown

 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Nirvana state of mind. 💫

A post shared by Krishna Shroff (@kishushroff) on

Krishna talks about Fitness

Talking about Mixed Martial Arts, Krishna Shroff in a media interaction said, "I have been following the sport for many years but I just started practising recently. It has really empowered me. More than feeling confident about my physical capabilities, it really has helped with my mental strength and as a woman, it empowers you to feel that you have an upper hand to protect yourself anywhere in the world".

Tiger Shroff's sister Krishna Shroff reveals whether she will make a Bollywood debut

Krishna also spoke about Tiger Shroff, who has been her inspiration since childhood. She said, "I actually love working out with him. We both share the same passion about fitness. I find my motivation through him. He is one of my biggest inspirations since we were kids. I always strive to be as good as him. If you are living with him every day and you don't feel inspired and motivated then, there is something wrong with you." 

Disha Patani posts fun video with Tiger's sister Krishna Shroff; later deletes it 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Favorite human being. Ever. 🐯♥️ @tigerjackieshroff

A post shared by Krishna Shroff (@kishushroff) on

 

 

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.

First Published:
COMMENT
