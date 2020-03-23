Times Ekta Kapoor Shared Fun Videos And Pics Of Her Dad Jeetendra

Ekta Kapoor is one of the most talented personalities in Bollywood and TV industry both. She a true gem in showcasing some small-screen and fictional drama shows on Indian television. Ekta Kapoor is often considered as the queen of soap operas. When Ekta Kapoor achieved great success in her TV shows and films, she also moved towards digital platforms to expand her horizons.

Ekta Kapoor also one of the most active social media users in the industry. Ekta Kapoor’s bond with her dad is very real and loving which is evident from some of her Instagram pictures and videos. Some of the funny and goofy videos on Ekta Kapoor’s. Here, we have compiled a few such videos and pics for you:

Here are some of the funny videos posted by Ekta Kapoor of dad Jeetendra Kapoor:

In this video, Ekta Kapoor is having a funny conversation with her dad and mom.

She captioned this post saying that - ‘Actor is coming free but as always



The manager is causing a problem ❤️🕺🏻🕺🏻👀👀’

Image courtesy: @ektarkapoor

In this video, veteran actor Jeetendra Kapoor is holding his grandson Ravie Kapoor in his arms and sitting in a boat, while Ekta Kapoor is accompanying them.

She captioned this post saying, - ‘Tonight we start our #mentalhood screening !!! To my sons !!! Ravie’

Image courtesy: @ektarkapoor

In this post, Jeetendra Kapoor is sitting beside his grandson Ravie Kapoor and riding a children’s playing car on the occasion of Children’s Day.

Ekta Kapoor captioned this picture with a very cute gesture saying that - ‘My other kid with a grown up@kid😂 #happychildrensday’

Image courtesy: @ektarkapoor

Another one from children’s day's enjoyable moments where Ekta Kapoor is saying that Ravie Kapoor junior and senior both are troubling her and having some cherishable moments.

She captioned this one saying, ‘Children’s day! Raviolis first !’

Image courtesy: @ektarkapoor

In this video, Jeetendra Kapoor is working out with his grandson Ravie Kapoor. The toddler looks very happy and seems to be enjoying the moments.

Ekta Kapoor described these moments saying, ‘Memorable Workouts like these🥰🥰🥰🥰🥰! ( @ruchikaakapoor n wat plays as a background song is our very own memory 😂) #halfgirlfriendpromotions 😂’

Image courtesy: @ektarkapoor

In this video, the bond between grandfather and grandson is evident and loving. They are sharing a cozy moment together with funny talks.

Ekta captioned this post saying that ‘Babies n dog babies are wat my parent's love! Me n @tusshark89 are just additions 😃😃😃😃😃😃😃’

Image courtesy: @ektarkapoor

