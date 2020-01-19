Shabana Azmi Stable; Jeetendra, Boney Kapoor, Anil Ambani & Others Visit Her In Hospital

Bollywood veteran Shabana Azmi had been in a terrible accident on the Mumbai-Pune Expressway on Saturday afternoon post which she was taken to a local hospital at Panvel. The actor was shifted to the healthcare facilities at Mumbai's Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani hospital later in the evening. As on Sunday afternoon, Shabana Azmi is reportedly stable but under observation in the ICU and all her tests and scan reports are positive.

Javed Akhtar, who escaped any injuries in the accident, was one of the first ones to arrive at the hospital on Saturday evening as soon as Shabana Azmi was shifted to the city. Farhan Akhtar, Zoya Akhtar, Shibani Dandekar were also spotted as they arrived at the hospital.

While a lot of her friends and well-wishers from the film industry took to their social media to convey their prayers for her recovery, a number of Bollywood A-listers and friends of the actor including actors Anil Kapoor and wife Sunita Kapoor, Tabu, veteran actors Jeetendra and Salma Agha, producers Boney Kapoor and Satish Kaushik, Anil Ambani and wife Tina Ambani have visited the actor at the hospital since last evening.

FIR against the driver

Meanwhile, an FIR has been registered against actor Shabana Azmi's driver after the car they were traveling in met with an accident on Mumbai-Pune expressway on Saturday afternoon, police said. Azmi's driver has been identified as Amlesh Yogendra Kamat. According to police, the complaint has been registered by Rajesh Pandurang Shinde, the truck driver, as his vehicle was hit from behind by the Azmi's car. "Due to rash driving by the car's driver, the car hit the moving truck on Pune-Mumbai Expressway which resulted in the accident," the FIR copy read.

