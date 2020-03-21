Mouni Roy To Ekta Kapoor, TV Celebs Who Have Taken Up The #SafeHandsChallenge

With the world battling the Coronavirus outbreak, the World Health Organisation took to Twitter to launch a handwash challenge using the #SafeHandsChallenge. In an attempt to spread awareness about COVID-19 and contain the spread, WHO posted a clip featuring its director-general washing his hands as he explains the accurate way to do so. Many celebrities took to their social media handles to create awareness on the right way to wash hands. Here are some of the popular television stars who have taken up the #SafeHands Challenge.

Ekta Kapoor's #SafeHandsChallenge with her ornaments

Ekta Kapoor took the #SafeHandsChallenge with her accessories on. She shared her video of washing hands on her social media. She also put up a disclaimer in the caption. Check it out.

I accept ur #SafeHandsChallenge @smritiirani!



I nominate @anitahasnandani @RheaKapoor @Roymouni @Divyanka_T ! P.S due my ring bracelet filled hands it takes me a whole minute plus an additional layer of sanitizer! And don’t mind d hair it’s my quarantine look. pic.twitter.com/z78XiAiCGh — Ekta Kapoor (@ektarkapoor) March 19, 2020

Mouni Roy's #SafeHandsChallenge

Mouni Roy accepted the #SafeHandsChallenge by Ekta Kapoor. Mouni shared a video on her Instagram handle, sending love and hugs to her fans. In the video, Mouni Roy is seen washing her hands as per the WHO guidelines.

Shefali Jariwala's safety message to fans

The Bigg Boss 13's contestant, Shefali Jariwala also took the #SafeHandsChallenge. Shefali shared a monochrome filter video of her completing the challenge. She captioned her post saying, "Life is in your hands, wash them properly!!! #safehandschallenge".

