Mouni Roy To Ekta Kapoor, TV Celebs Who Have Taken Up The #SafeHandsChallenge

Television News

WHO came up with the unique 'Safe Hands Challenge'. Mouni Roy, Ekta Kapoor and other celebrities who have taken up the challenge. Read ahead to know

Written By Riddhi Adsul | Mumbai | Updated On:
mouni roy

With the world battling the Coronavirus outbreak, the World Health Organisation took to Twitter to launch a handwash challenge using the #SafeHandsChallenge. In an attempt to spread awareness about COVID-19 and contain the spread, WHO posted a clip featuring its director-general washing his hands as he explains the accurate way to do so. Many celebrities took to their social media handles to create awareness on the right way to wash hands. Here are some of the popular television stars who have taken up the #SafeHands Challenge. 

Ekta Kapoor's #SafeHandsChallenge with her ornaments 

Ekta Kapoor took the #SafeHandsChallenge with her accessories on. She shared her video of washing hands on her social media. She also put up a disclaimer in the caption. Check it out.

Mouni Roy's #SafeHandsChallenge 

Mouni Roy accepted the #SafeHandsChallenge by Ekta Kapoor. Mouni shared a video on her Instagram handle, sending love and hugs to her fans. In the video, Mouni Roy is seen washing her hands as per the WHO guidelines.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by mon (@imouniroy) on

Shefali Jariwala's safety message to fans  

The Bigg Boss 13's contestant, Shefali Jariwala also took the #SafeHandsChallenge. Shefali shared a monochrome filter video of her completing the challenge. She captioned her post saying, "Life is in your hands, wash them properly!!! #safehandschallenge". 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Shefali Jariwala (@shefalijariwala) on

