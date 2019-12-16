Nia Sharma: Times When The Naagin Actor Made Headlines With Quirky Posts And Epic Replies

Nia Sharma is one of the most recognised faces in the television industry. She is popularly known for portraying the lead role of Anu in Kaali-Ek Agnipariksha, Manvi in Ek Hazaaron Mein Meri Behna Hai and also Roshni in Jamai Raja on Zee TV. Nia Sharma was also a contestant in Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi in the year 2017 and ended up being amongst the top 5 finalists. Here are five times when Nia Sharma made headlines.

Horror movie or marriage?

Recently, Nia Sharma posted a picture on Instagram. The actor captioned the picture as 'What’s more spooky, a horror movie or marriage?'. By comparing marriage to a horror movie, she has explained her overall views on marriage and her post stormed the internet. Nia's fans loved the picture and were also seen sharing their thoughts in the comments.

When the actor revealed that she is a fan of Bigg Boss 13

Nia Sharma in an interview with an entertainment portal revealed that the actor loves Bigg Boss 13. Nia also mentioned that her mom loves the show. She expressed her support for Sidharth Shukla. The actor also said she would willingly join the Bigg Boss house.

Lead role in Naagin 4

Nia Sharma is playing a lead role in the new show, Naagin 4. The show premiered recently on Colors TV. Nia Sharma made headlines when she replaced Mouni Roy in the new sequel of Naagin. She features with Jasmin as serpents in the show.

Opening up about her struggles of eating disorder and fears

Nia in another interview talked about her obsession with weight loss. The actor added that she was scared even if she put on a kilo. As a result, she had spent days starving herself. Mentioning her co-star and friends Arjun Bijlani and Ravi Dubey, she said that both of them made her understand that these are not healthy habits. Ending the conversation, she signed off saying that though she suffered from an eating disorder, she is over it now.

When the actor silenced the trolls

Nia Sharma in an interview talked about her choice of roles where she said that she never tried to break boundaries and do something that is not conventional. She mentioned about a troll that called her ugly and overrated. She said that whenever she is called ugly or overrated, the actor accepts that. Nia Sharma also recalled an instance from two years back and said that she doesn’t care whether she is dusky or brown.

