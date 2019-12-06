Nia Sharma Silences Trolls With 'Dusky Or Brown, I Don't Care!'

Nia Sharma is a TV actor who will soon be joining the Naagin universe with season 4 of the show. In her interview with a leading entertainment portal, she opened about everything going on and around in her life. Here is a sneak-peek of what the actor had to say in the interview:

‘Whether I am dusky or brown, I don’t care!’ Nia Sharma

In the interview, Nia Sharma talked about she has never tried to break the boundaries and do something that is not considered to be conventional. She said that she chooses to do whatever she feels is right, and she likes doing it that way. Nia Sharma also talked about the instance when an internet troll called her ‘ugly and overrated’. She said that whenever she is called ‘ugly’ or ‘overrated’, the actor accepts that. Nia Sharma also recalled an instance from two years back and mentioned how she used to get trolled for everything she did back then.

Nia Sharma mentioned how she is one of those people who tells ‘no’ in many instances, and that the people around cannot accept that. When she was asked about the reason behind her confidence, Nia Sharma replied saying that it is thanks to the mirror in her room. The actor also added that she knows that she is a below-average looking girl, and she accepts that. Nia Sharma also said that she does not care whether she is dusky or brown. She has never visited her doctor or said that she wanted to be ‘fair.’ In conclusion, Nia Sharma said that she realised that no feature of her needs to be changed and that she is okay with her current self.

More about Nia Sharma

Nia Sharma embarked on her journey as a TV actor with the 2012 series titled Kaali: Ek Punar Avatar. She is known for her unconventional roles and on-screen performance among the fans. Some of the notable works of Nia Sharma include Bhaag Bakool Bhaag, Jamai Raja and Jamai 2.0.

