Naagin 4 Lead Nia Sharma Shares Her Character's First Look Through Instagram

The Kaali - Ek Agnipariksha star, Nia Sharma is all set to for her role as the new Naagin in the show's fourth season. Nia seems to be very excited and has shared the first look of her character through an Instagram post. She is going to play the role of Brinda in Naagin 4 and in the picture, she can be seen wearing a blue kurta. Her outfit was accompanied with antique jewellery in silver and kept her make-up minimal. Read more to know about the upcoming season of Naagin.

About Naagin 4

The show that has been immensely popular in its three last seasons, is going to be produced by Ekta Kapoor as she introduced the audience to the show’s first promo of the show. Naagin 4 cast includes Nia, Jasmin Bhasin and Vijayendra Kumeria and the promo indicated that the show will have a mystery element to it that will keep the audience hooked to it. When the Kaali - Ek Agnipariksha star was asked about her thought on being a part of the show, she told the media that she does not think anything can be better than being part of 'Naagin'.

