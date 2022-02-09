Bipasha Basu and her husband Karan Singh Grover often give their fans couple goals as they share glimpses of their life on social media. The couple will soon make their way to the sets of The Kapil Sharma Show for a Valentine's Day special and Sony TV shared a glimpse of what fans can expect from the episode. In the short clip, Bipasha Basu was seen claiming she does not fight with her husband, and his reply left everyone in splits.

Bipasha Basu and Karan Singh Grover on TKSS

As Valentine's week kick-started on Monday, Sony TV shared a glimpse of TKSS's upcoming Valentine's Day special episode. The much-loved couple Bipasha Basu and Karan Singh Grover were seen making an entrance in style as they held hands and graced the show with their presence. The sets of the popular show were also seen decorated in pink, red and white hearts and fans await the release of the episode this weekend. Karan hilariously mentioned that the duo fights when he makes a mistake, and mentioned that he always makes a different mistake. This is when Bipasha said, "Mein jhagda nahi karti" (I do not fight) and Karan immediately replied, "Ha, vho daantati hai" (Yes, she scolds) Karan's funny reply made the audience, Kapil and Bipasha burst out laughing.

Watch the clip here

Shaadi ke baad aadmi galtiyaan karta nahin, usse galtiyaan ho jaati hain @Iamksgofficial ji! 😂 Dekhiye #TheKapilSharmaShow, iss Shani-Ravi raat 9:30 baje, sirf Sony par. pic.twitter.com/DfQwRnFt0L — sonytv (@SonyTV) February 9, 2022

Bipasha Basu often shares videos and pictures from her life with Grover. She recently celebrated her birthday on January 7 and took to social media to give her fans a glimpse into how she spent her special day with her husband. She flaunted the duo's 'monkey love' as she shared a video montage of several pictures they clicked together. They made goofy faces for the camera and Karan also sang the birthday song to his wife before she blew the candles and made a birthday wish. She had two cakes on the table before she sat with her husband with a smile on her face. The clip also gave fans a glimpse of the lovely decorations that were done with gold and pink balloons. There was also a bouquet of pink flowers on the table and fans and followers poured in love and wishes for the actor.

Image: Twitter/@SonyTV, Instagram/@bipashabasu