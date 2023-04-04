Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah Cast Hosts Iftar Party On Set

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah cast hosted an iftar party on the occasion of Ramadan. Tanmay Vekaria aka Bagha from the show shared a glimpse of the iftar party on set on his Instagram account. In the selfie posted by Tanmay, co-stars Sunanya Fozdar, Ambika, Nirmal Soni, Sonalika Sameer, Shyam Pathak and others were seen in all smiles.

Tanmay Vekaria captioned the post, "Iftaar on set…..," with photos of the cast and crew members enjoying the grand feast. Soon after the actor made the post, netizens praised the cast for their sweet and kind gesture. A fan commented, "Amazing pic Bagha ji.. TMKOC is truly a map of India. We are first Indians then everything else. It's high time we stand united. If we are going to fight in the name of religion other countries will take advantage. United we stand, divided we fall. God bless India and us Indians.."

About Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah

TMKOC is one of the longest running comedy TV shows. The first episode aired on July 28, 2008 and became a fan favourite. The plot of the show revolves around a housing society where people help each other in every way possible including finding solutions of common problems, real-life challenges and more. The star cast of the show includes Dilip Joshi, Sonalika Joshi, Munmun Dutta, Sachhin Shrof, Mandar Chandwadkar and more.