Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah Star Shailesh Lodha Sues Producer Asit Modi

Shailesh Lodha, who formerly played Taarak Mehta in the long-running comedy serial Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, took legal action against producer Asit Kumarr Modi. The actor-poet had accused Asit's Neela Film Productions of non paymet of dues. As per reports, Sailesh, who left the show last year after a decade long association with the production house, has gone to court against the makers of his former show.

Shailesh has reportedly filed a lawsuit against the production house. As per a Hindustan Times report, Shailesh received help from the National Company Law Tribunal and “initiated a corporate insolvency resolution under section 9”. Lodha shot for the role last in April 2022 and waited for more than six months for his dues to be cleared. The hearing for their case will happen sometime in May, as per the outlet.



Shailesh Lodha refuses to comment in legal matter

After being asked to comment on the matter, Shailesh Lodha did not divulge details related to the case. He said, “The matter is subjudice and under court, so I’ll not comment anything on this." However, TMKOC's Asit Modi stated that there is no instance of wrongdoing. He added that Shailesh didn’t follow the protocol and left the show without notice.

The Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah showrunner said, “On numerous occasions, through email and on the telephone we have requested him to come to the office to sign all required paperwork and take his remaining enumeration. We have never denied or refused to give his payment. In every company when people leave, they have to sign full and final papers before complete payment is released. Where is the issue? Instead of going around and complaining, isn’t it better to simply follow the regular procedure?” Meanwhile, the makers replaced Shailesh in the show with actor Sachhin Shrof after the former's exit last year. Sachhin tied the knot earlier this year.