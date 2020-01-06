Best Joey Tribbiani Moments That Will Make You Fall In Love With Matt LeBlanc

Friends is one of the most popular shows of all time and its popularity does not seem to go down even 25 years after it was first introduced to us. One of the most popular characters from the show is Joey Tribbiani. Played by Matt LeBlanc, he was not one of the smartest or stylish characters but he could make you laugh like no other character. This was a major characteristic that made him one of the most irreplaceable characters on the show.

ALSO READ | Top Rachel Green Moments From 'Friends' That Prove She Is A Boss Lady

Best Joey Tribbiani moments

1. The one where Joey goes commando

This episode is probably one of the funniest episodes in the entire Friends series. In the episode, Ross Geller is nervously waiting for all his friends to get ready. On the other hand, Joey and Chandler have banter over the most mundane things including a chair. How the entire fight progresses is too funny and Joey ends up wearing all of Chandler’s clothes in revenge.

ALSO READ | Friends: Here Is How Joey And Phoebe Define Friendship Goals

2. Tout de la fruit

In one of the episodes in the last season, Joey asks his friend Pheobe to teach him French for an audition. However, the funniest moments are the ones that follow after that. Joey speaks gibberish and hee thinks that he is speaking good French when Pheobe gets tired of him and gives up. One of the funniest scenes is when Joey tries his hand at speaking the language.

ALSO READ | Balenciaga's 'Multi-layered Over-sized Parka' Inspired By Joey From 'F.R.I.E.N.D.S.'?

3. Joey becomes a child

In one of the episodes when Chandler and Monica are trying to adopt, they ask Joey to write a recommendation letter for them. Joey and his not-so-smart words put Monica and Chandler on the adoption list. The agency even calls to tell them that they loved the letter and that it was a wise decision to make a child write the letter. Thus, the agency thinks that Joey is a child.

ALSO READ | Friends: Here Are Five Most Hilarious Chandler-Joey Moments

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.