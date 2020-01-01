Love 'Fleabag'? Here Are 4 Similar Shows That You Must Add To Your Watchlist

Fleabag tells the story of a dry-witted woman who seemingly tries to put back the pieces of her life. The angry and grieving woman tries to get back on her feet, refusing any help. What’s remarkable is how she carries herself despite her tragic story. If you were enticed by the story of this show, you will also love these similar shows, which are available on Amazon Prime.

The Boys

Superheroes are often perceived as good, because of their selfless deeds. They are also considered as gods at times. But what happens when they decide to go rogue? When it is powerless against the super powerful, The Boys head out on a heroic quest to expose the truth. They face the multibillion-dollar conglomerate that manages the superheroes and covers up their dirty secrets.

The Family Man

The story revolves around Srikant Tiwari, a middle-class man who also serves as a world-class spy. Srikant also tries to balance his familial responsibilities with the demands of the highly secretive special cell of the National Intelligence Agency that he is working for. The show is already booming on Amazon Prime and is a good one if you love espionage and thrillers.

Good Omens

This fantasy show sees angel Aziraphale and loose-living demon Crowley. They team up to form an unlikely duo. The two have become overly fond of life on Earth, and they are forced into forming an alliance in an attempt to stop the approaching Armageddon. The stars of this series are none other than Michael Sheen and David Tenant (known from Doctor Who).

The Marvelous Mrs Maisel

The Marvelous Mrs Maisel is a historical period drama. Set in the late 1950s, Maisel already has everything she could ever have - a husband, children, and an elegant apartment on New York's Upper West Side. Her life soon takes a turn when she discovers a hidden talent she didn't previously know she had, which is stand-up comedy. The show is available to stream on Amazon Prime and is currently in its 3rd season.

