Top 4 Superhero Movies In 2019 That You Must Add To Your Watchlist

2019 was a major year for comic book fans. Marvel Fans witnessed a culmination of 22 movies. DC fans were stoked for Todd Philips’ Joker, which had mixed reviews but the movie was mostly epic for the DC fans. We got to see the final showdown with Thanos in Avengers: Endgame, which earned a whopping 2.5 Billion dollars. In a nutshell, 2019 was full of surprises for comic book fans and these movie adaptations were well-received. Let’s take a look at some of the best comic book movies of 2019.

Also read: DC-Marvel Crossover Teased By Final Issue Of Doomsday Clock, Hints Crisis

Avengers: Endgame

MCU fans witnessed a total of 23 movies. An entire decade full of Marvel movies and Avengers: Endgame, which broke as well as mend the heart of millions of fans all across. Endgame was released in April 2019, but the hype was built right when fans walked out from the screening of Avengers Infinity War. The movie bagged a whopping 2.5 billion dollars worldwide.

Also read: Mark Ruffalo Movies From 'Margaret' To 'Avengers Endgame' That Left Fans Teary Eyed

Spider-Man: Far From Home

Spider-Man: Far From Home is the sequel to Spiderman: Homecoming, and is the second standalone movie of Spiderman in the MCU. The movie picks up right after the events of Avengers: Endgame. Far From Home had a cheerful tone and fans witnessed the evolution of Peter Parker and how he learned so much at such an early age. It was also relieving for the fans who were shocked by the events of Endgame.

Read: Marvel And DC's Four Major 2020 Superhero Films To Have Female Directors; Details Inside

Joker

Joker was perhaps the most anticipated comic book movie of 2019 after Avengers Endgame. Joker was a big surprise for DC fans with its dark tone and exceptionally distinctive performance by Joaquin Phoenix. The movie crossed 1 billion dollars worldwide.

Captain Marvel

Captain Marvel was released after Avengers Infinity War. After Thanos’ notorious snap, fans got the see Brie Larson as Captain Marvel in her own standalone movie. The movie had a quite normal PG13-type tone with a bunch of humour. The movie also crossed the 1 Billion mark.

Also read: DC-Marvel Crossover Teased By Final Issue Of Doomsday Clock, Hints Crisis

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.