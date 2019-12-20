DC-Marvel Crossover Teased By Final Issue Of Doomsday Clock, Hints Crisis

Published by DC Comics, Doomsday Clock is a superhero comic book written by Geoff Johns. The final issue of the 12-part comic mini-series features characters from the original Watchmen comic encountering DC superheroes like Batman. Recently, the new issue of Doomsday Clock suggested that a new Marvel/DC comic crossover is on cards. Here are the details.

A new DC-Marvel comic on cards

Recently, the new issue of Doomsday Clock hinted that a Marvel DC comic crossover is on cards, as the Discouraged Of Man issue of Doomsday Clock sees Doctor Manhattan looking at future timelines as well as alternate Earths involving Superman. Apart from the major hint. The 12th edition of Doomsday Clock also revealed that another Earth 2 exists and Earth 1 turns into Earth 1985. The much-acclaimed comic book also reveals about the Crisis. At the end of the book, Doomsday Clock teases a possible DC vs Marvel crossover. Even though it is slated for the year 2030, the writers of the comic book wanted a DC versus Marvel crossover.

Fans react

Indeed, in the source material, after #Superman gets killed by #Doomsday in The Death of Superman, he gets resurrected and wears a black suit instead of a blue one. pic.twitter.com/kRVwPAWMPs — DesiNerd (@iamDesiNerd) December 15, 2019

Doomsday Clock #12 was amazing. Beautiful story. Beautiful art. I've read at least 3 times already. And the quote at the end... perfect!#Doomsday@geoffjohns @1moreGaryFrank pic.twitter.com/D7clmITYmm — CatholicSkywalker (@CatholicSkywalk) December 19, 2019

Heights of my boredom: I was reading Miss Kyra today and also watched some clips of Bigg Boss on youtube! #doomsday — Ameya (@KawleAmeya) December 19, 2019

