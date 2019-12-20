The Debate
India News
Opinions
Entertainment News
Sports News
World News
Technology News
Initiatives
The Debate
India News
Opinions
Entertainment News
Sports News
World News
Technology News
Initiatives

DC-Marvel Crossover Teased By Final Issue Of Doomsday Clock, Hints Crisis

Hollywood News

Recently, the new issue of Doomsday clock 'Discouraged Of Man' suggested that a new Marvel/DC comic crossover is on cards. Here are the details about the comic.

Written By Tarun Nair | Mumbai | Updated On:
dc

Published by DC Comics, Doomsday Clock is a superhero comic book written by Geoff Johns. The final issue of the 12-part comic mini-series features characters from the original Watchmen comic encountering DC superheroes like Batman. Recently, the new issue of Doomsday Clock suggested that a new Marvel/DC comic crossover is on cards. Here are the details.

Also Read | Splitsvilla 12 Contestant The Marvellous Miss Miesha Reveals Interesting Things

A new DC-Marvel comic on cards

Recently, the new issue of Doomsday Clock hinted that a Marvel DC comic crossover is on cards, as the Discouraged Of Man issue of Doomsday Clock sees Doctor Manhattan looking at future timelines as well as alternate Earths involving Superman. Apart from the major hint. The 12th edition of Doomsday Clock also revealed that another Earth 2 exists and Earth 1 turns into Earth 1985. The much-acclaimed comic book also reveals about the Crisis. At the end of the book, Doomsday Clock teases a possible DC vs Marvel crossover. Even though it is slated for the year 2030, the writers of the comic book wanted a DC versus Marvel crossover.

Also Read | Marvel And DC's Four Major 2020 Superhero Films To Have Female Directors; Details Inside

Also Read | Captain Marvel And Captain America Compete In A 3-D Word Hunt, Chris Evans Puzzled

Fans react

Also Read | Marvel And DC's Four Major 2020 Superhero Films To Have Female Directors; Details Inside

 

 

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.

Published:
COMMENT
By 2030, 40% Indians will not have access to drinking water
SAVE WATER NOW
PEOPLE HAVE PLEDGED SO FAR

We Recommend

Related Stories

DO NOT MISS
UDDHAV THACKERAY ASSURES PROTESTS
ANAND MAHINDRA STEPS DOWN
UPBEAT INDIA LOOK TO END ON A HIGH
THREE CAPITALS FOR ANDHRA PRADESH
FADNAVIS REJECTS ACB CLEAN CHIT
SALMAN ON PREITY'S CAMEO IN DABANGG