Top Anime Series Based On Books That Are Streaming On Netflix

Netflix is one of the most popular streaming platforms in the world. Anime is one of the most well-known categories that many fans love to watch. Netflix has adapted several Anime novels into series. Read to know some of the novels that have been adapted into series and are streaming on Netflix.

Anime series on Netflix based on novels

Another

Written by Yukito Ayatsuji, Another is a mystery horror novel, which was adapted into a manga and then into a television series and video game. The story focuses on a boy named Kōichi Sakakibara who transfers into Yomiyama Middle School. He meets the curious Mei Misaki and finds himself in a mystery revolving around students and people related to his class falling victim to gruesome, senseless deaths.

A Corpse Is Buried Under Sakurako’s feet

Beautiful Bones: Sakurako's Investigation or A Corpse is Buried Under Sakurako's Feet is a mystery novel series by Shiori Ōta. Shoutarou Tatewaki, a high schooler living in Asahikawa City, Hokkaido, meets Sakurako Kujou, a bone-loving ojou-san who has an ability to analyze specimen. Because of meeting her, he has to accompany her to various cases.

DOREIKU The Animation

The SCM lets you enslave anyone who is also wearing an SCM, at a price. One must win over the other, at anything, in order for the other to become their slave. It is based on Dorei-ku: Boku to 23-nin no Dorei is written by Shinichi Okada.

Run with the Wind

Shion Miura wrote Run with the Wind, that shows a former elite runner at high school, Kakeru facing difficulties, but ends up in the Hakone Ekiden relay marathon. The novel has received television series as well as a manga and live-action film adaptation. It is an inspiring and emotional story.

The Tatami Galaxy

The Tatami Galaxy is a dark comedy, psychological romance novel written by Tomihiko Morimi. Its first-person narrator is an unnamed upperclassman at a Kyoto university reminiscing on the misadventures of his previous years of campus life, with each of the four chapters taking place in parallel universes in which he is enrolled in a different university society. The novel was adapted into an 11-episode anime television series.

