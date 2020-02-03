Top Anime Series On Netflix That Will Make You Cry

Netflix is among the most popular streaming platforms around the globe. Anime is one of the most well-known categories that many fans love to watch. There are several anime shows that might bring tears in your eyes. Read to know about top emotional anime series on Netflix.

Also Read | Original Anime TV Shows On Netflix Like 'Aggretsuko' That You Should Watch

Emotional anime series on Netflix

7 Seeds

Directed by Yukio Takahashi, 7 Seeds is a manga series written and illustrated by Yumi Tamura. It is set in a post-apocalyptic future, long enough after a meteorite hits Earth that new species have evolved, and follows the struggles of five groups of young adults to survive after they are revived from cryonic preservation. The first season released in 2019 and the second season will premier soon.

Children of the Whales

As a magic wielder, young archivist Chakuro knows his life will be short, but everything changes when a mysterious girl from the outside arrives on his island. It is based on the manga series by Abi Umeda and was adapted for television series by J.C. Staff. Children of the Whales has 12 episodes in the series.

Also Read | Anime: Best Japanese Anime Series Of 2019 That You Should Watch

Forest of Piano

Piano no Mori: The Perfect World of Kai or Forest of Piano was adapted into an animated feature film. The manga series is written and illustrated by Makoto Isshiki. Two different people - the son of a prostitute, and the son of a professional musician - develop a bond of friendship through their love of playing the piano. The anime television series adaptation was produced by Gaina.

Also Read | The Witcher's Anime Version Has Been Secretly In Works For More Than A Year?

Lost Song

Rin, a young girl blessed with the power of song, goes through on a journey trying to get to the capital to sing. Little does she know, there's another girl who also has the power of song named finis. Lost Song is a musical fantasy series produced by Liden Films in collaboration with Dwango and Mages. It features musician Konomi Suzuki as Rin and voice actress Yukari Tamura as Finis.

Also Read | Rick And Morty: All You Need To Know About The Animated Series

Violet Evergarden

Violet Evergarden is among the best anime emotional series based on the acclaimed light novel with the same name, written by Kana Akatsuki and illustrated by Akiko Takase. In the aftermath of a great war, Violet Evergarden, a young female ex-soldier, gets a job at a writers' agency and goes on assignments to create letters that can connect people. There are 13 episodes in its first and only season till now.

Image Courtesy: A Still From the Anime

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.