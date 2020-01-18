Splitsvilla 12 Winners Declared | Here's A List Of Other Shows To Binge-watch On Voot

The names MTV Splitsvilla 12 winner couple has been announced. Priyamvada Kant and Shrey Mittal is the MTV Splitsvilla 12 winners. The show is said to be one of the biggest franchise of a reality show after Roadies. Now that Splitsvilla 12 just got over and if you are wondering on which shows to binge-watch next, do not worry here's list of shows that will give similar guilty pleasure like Splitsvilla and are easily available on Voot.

Bigg Boss 13

This is one show that needs no introduction. The mega reality TV show has been doing great since its inception. With megastar Salman Khan as the host and numerous quirky contestants as housemates, the show only gets challenging and interesting with every episode. Bigg Boss is currently in its 13th season and the episodes are available on Voot. The grand finale episode of the 13th season will air on February 15, 2020, as per the reports.

Naagin 4

Naagin is one of the most-watched show. It has reportedly gained the highest TRP to date. Naagin 4 is an Indian supernatural television series produced by Ekta Kapoor under her banner Balaji Telefilms. Naagin chronicles the story of a miraculous shape-shifting snake who has the power to become a human to take revenge on her wrongdoers. The latest episodes of season 4 and all other seasons are available on Voot.

Supermodel of the Year:

MTV has released a super interesting modelling show - Supermodel of the Year. The show transforms 10 handpicked girls and launch them into a supermodel. The show is high on fashion and drama, life-changing makeovers and nail-biting competition. The three latest episodes of the show are available on Voot.

Khatron Ke Khiladi - Season 10:

Action, adventure, fears, and tears. This is a go-to show for all adventure junkies, Khatron Ke Khiladi gets your favourite celebrities to face their biggest phobias. While some turn winners, others cave in but only after a whole lot of dramatic breakdowns. Watch all seasons on Voot. The 10th season of the show will air on February 22, 2020.

