Saif Ali Khan-Ananya Panday's Thriller To Replace Siddhant Chaturvedi With THIS Actor

Saif Ali Khan who is currently busy with the promotions of his upcoming film, Jawaani Jaaneman will next be seen playing a father in Rahul Dholakia's directorial. As per reports, Ananya Pandey has been roped into the film to play Saif Ali Khan's daughter in this action-thriller film that revolves around the father-daughter bond. Now, it is learnt that Rahul Dholakia has found his second male lead for this relationship-drama.

However, there were many rumours that Gully Boy actor, Siddhant Chaturvedi will be a part of this thriller film. But as per reports, it was said that Siddhant Chaturvedi was not even approached and the makers were surprised when his name surfaced in tabloids. As a source told a news portal, Divyendu Sharma has come on board to play the second male lead in this yet-untitled thriller film. Although the details of his character have been kept under wraps, Divyendu who became a household name after his stellar performance as Munna Bhaiya in Amazon Prime series Mirzapur is said to be playing a crucial and pivotal role in Saif and Ananya's story.

This film is said to be under the banner of Farhan Akhtar and Ritesh Sidhwani's production house. As per reports, the film is said to be an emotional genre with many thrilling elements. According to reports, Rahul Dholakia is currently giving the final touches to his script and will soon begin the recce to start shooting in April 2020.

On the work front for Divyendu Sharma

Divyendu Sharma has lately been doing several web series and films. And Rahul Dholakia's this film will mark his return to theatres two years after his last silver screen outing, Batti Gul Meter Chalu. The actor was also seen in Kanpuriye and Badnaam Gali last year but both the films were released straightly on OTT. He's currently awaiting the release of Mirzapur Season 2, expected to premiere in March 2020. That apart, Divyendu Sharma will also be seen in Applause Entertainment's edgy family-drama series, Salt City.

