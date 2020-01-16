Trevor Noah Made Audience ROFL With These Hilarious Comments On His Show

Trevor Noah is heading to India for his maiden standup tour. The Daily Show host has craved a place for himself in the comedy scene. Trevor Noah definitely knows how to strike a balance between comedy and a subtle jabs the political system on his show. So check out some of these hilarious moments and comments by Trevor Noah on The Daily Show.

Trevor Noah’s funniest moments

1. The most epic Trump jab

Trevor Noah does not spare anybody on The Daily Show. The comedy host took a major jab at the U.S. President Donald Trump. On his show, Trevor Noah was quoted saying that Donald Trump should be gifted a President game set. He then went on to make some major references to him building the Mexican wall, signing executive orders and also his infamous comment “grab ‘em by the p****”

2. Harry and Meghan’s royal exit

Trevor Noah did not miss out on the chance to comment about Prince Harry and Meghan Markle stepping down from their role as senior royal members. He funnily placed Meghan and Harry’s face on Gone with the Wind poster and changed the film’s title to 'Gone with the Windsors'. He also further added how people have kissed frogs in order to achieve the royal family status.

3. Trevor meets Ali Wong

When Trevor Noah invited comedian Ali Wong on The Daily Show, both the standup comedians shared some hilarious laughs. During the show, Ali Wong talked about how one not-so-famous comedian tried to demotivate her. While recalling the incident, Ali Wong said, “He is not a famous comedian, you (Trevor Noah) wouldn’t know him.” Trevor hilariously replied to this comment by saying, “Yes I don’t know him.”

4. Trevor Noah meets Dr. Jesse Williams

Grey’s Anatomy star Jesse Williams made an appearance on The Daily Show. During his appearance, Trevor Noah was quick to point out that since Grey’s Anatomy has been running for such a long time, Jesse should already get a medical degree. This moment on the show and some other jabs regarding Jesse’s medical knowledge lead this interview to become one of the funniest and most memorable interviews on The Daily Show.

