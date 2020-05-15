'Uttar Ramayan' Tops The Chart While 'Mahabharat' Ratings See A Drop: BAARC Report

DD national has witnessed the TRP soaring ever since its iconic show, Ramanand Sagar's Ramayan was being re-telecast on the channel. With an immense nostalgic and devotional value attached to the show, people started following it on a regular basis. This led to the channel toppling the TRP charts rapidly.

BARC report reveals Uttar Ramayan's TRP continues to soar the TRP Charts

According to the BARC report, also known as the Broadcast Audience Research Council report, which has been released on the 18th week of this year, due to the astounding Uttar Ramayan's TRP, DD National continues to enjoy its top spot. Ramanand Sagar's Ramayan was replaced by its follow-up Uttar Ramayan after coming to an end. However, while the Uttar Ramayan's TRP has managed to perform well, DD Bharti's Mahabharat TRP has witnessed a drop as compared to the last week.

While Uttar Ramayan continues to enjoy top spot, Mahabharat witnessed a drop

Mahabharat's TRP had earlier seen the second spot in week 17 at the BARC report but now it has dropped to the third spot. While, DD National's show, Sri Krishna has acquired the second spot in the BARC report.

Apart from Uttar Ramayan, Mahabharat and Sri Krishna, shows like Baba Aiso Varr Dhoondo, as well as Mahima Shanidev Ki, have also been doing well at the BARC report. With the Uttar Ramayan's TRP winning the charts, there is no doubt that the show has managed to strike a chord with the masses like Ramayan.

Ramayan's TRP and Uttar Ramayan's TRP have also gone on to break several records with the younger generation also showing a keen interest in the show. The Uttar Ramayan's TRP reportedly soared higher after the Luv Kush sequence in the show. The cult show starred Arun Govil as Ram, Dipika Chiklia as Sita, Sunil Lahiri as Lakshman, Arvind Trivedi as Ravan and the late actor Dara Singh as Hanuman.

Uttar Ramayan also starred Swwapnil Joshi as Luv and Mayuresh Kshetramade as Kush. Just like Ramayan, BR Chopra's Mahabharat also saw a talented star cast like Nitish Bharadwaj as Krishna, Arjun as the Pandava prince Arjun, Roopa Ganguly as Draupadi, Mukesh Khanna as Bhishma and Pankaj Dheer as Karna.

