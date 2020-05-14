'Ramayan' Director's Son Prem Sagar Reveals Singers Took A Paycut To Sing In The TV Show

The popular mythological show Ramayan has made a comeback on the television screens. Ramayan is said to be director Ramanand Sagar's masterpiece. The show Ramayan airs on Star Plus and is still as popular as it was in the year 1987. The show also features some beautiful music and has attracted the audience.

Kavita Krishnamurthy and Suresh Wadkar have been legends in the music industry. There is a surprising fact about these two top-notch singers that not many know, related to this TV show. They contributed to the wonderful music in Ramayan, while music composer Ravindra Jain was the music composer of the show. In a statement shared with the media, a most surprising fact was revealed. It was that the singers Kavita Krishnamurthy and Suresh Wadkar happily took a pay cut just to be a part of this mythological saga.

Ramayan director Ramanand Sagar's son Prem Sagar shared a statement with the media that composing the music for Ramayan was one of the most challenging tasks while making the show. He made an important revelation about singers Suresh Wadekar and Kavita Krishnamurthy. Prem Sagar said that notable singers like Suresh Wadkar and Kavita Krishnamurthy gracefully took a cut in their payments to become a part of Ramayan.

Prem Sagar later went on to talk about music composer Ravindra Jain. He said that when Ravindra Jain landed in Mumbai, he first came to Sagar Villa to meet his father Ramanand Sagar and sang the song Ghungroo ki Tarah Bajta Raha Main. Prem Sagar further added that Ravindra Jain was fondly known as Dadu and he was a true maestro. Prem Sagar also shared that his father Ramanand Sagar did not even think of anyone else other than Ravindra Jain when they began working on Ramayan.

Director Ramanand Sagar and music composer Ravindra Jain reportedly had to do a lot of research for the music element to be complete in all aspects. The instruments were also carefully selected for the music. The show Ramayan has got the fans glued to the television screens since the reruns of the show began during the Coronavirus lockdown.

