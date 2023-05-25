Vaibhavi Upadhyaya's Head Injury After Car Crash Proved To Be Fatal, Says Police

Sarabhai vs Sarabhai fame Vaibhavi Upadhyaya died in a car accident on Thursday (May 24). The actress passed away in a fatal traffic accident in Kullu, Himachal Pradesh. JD Majethia, the producer of Sarabhai vs Sarabhai, shared the news of Vaibhavi's death on social media. Later, other actors from the show and Vaibhavi's industry colleagues also mourned her passing.

Some new information about her tragic road accident was shared by SP Kullu Sakshi Verma. "Vaibhavi tried to get out of the vehicle through the window and sustained a head injury which proved fatal. She was rushed to Banjar Civil Hospital where the doctors declared her dead,” Verma told PTI.

She added, "Upadhyaya died on Monday after her SUV fell into a gorge near Sidhwan in the Banjar area of Kullu. The accident occurred when the driver of the car was negotiating a steep curve. The body was given to her brother Ankit after a postmortem. Only minor injuries were sustained by the car's driver during the crash." According to the police, an investigation is currently being conducted over hasty and dangerous driving that endangered life. Around 1 pm on Wednesday, the actor's last rites were conducted in a crematorium in Borivali, Mumbai.

JD Majethia confirms the news of Vaibhavi Upadhyaya's death

The news of Vaibhavi Upadhyaya's death was first shared by JD Majethia. He tweeted, "Life is so unpredictable. A very fine actress, dear friend Vaibhavi Upadhyaya popularly known as“ jasmine “of Sarabhai vs Sarabhai passed away. She met with an accident in the north. The family will bring her to Mumbai tomorrow morning around 11 am for the last rites. RIP Vaibhavi." In addition to Sarabhai vs. Sarabhai, Vaibhavi acted in a number of other projects, such as Please Find Attached and Kya Qasoor Hai Amla Ka. She also appeared in the Deepika Padukone-starring film Chhapaak.