Varun Sood Slams Award Organisers For Unnecessarily Tagging Him In Post; Calls It A 'scam'

Recently, reality television star Varun Sood lashed out at a media company for falsely tagging him in a post, which was meant for the television actor Rohan Mehra. The social media account which had tagged Sood, had earlier posted a picture of an actor with her award, to which Varun Sood questioned the handlers and asked them to stop tagging him. The actor slammed the organisers for unnecessarily tagging him and took a jibe at their professionalism. Take a look:

Also Read | Varun Sood & Sohil Singh From Splitsvilla Join In For The Ultimate PUBG Mobile Match

Also Read | Varun Sood & Sohil Singh From Splitsvilla Join In For The Ultimate PUBG Mobile Match

The actor shared the snippet of his chats with the organisers, which features Rohan Mehra holding an award. With the picture shard, Varun Sood wrote "Look at this company. Which professional organisation does this? **** Scam." Earlier, Varun Sood spoke against an award show organiser for being unfair towards his girlfriend Divya Agarwal and her ex-boyfriend, Priyank Sharma. The actor took to his Instagram handle to share a long video, which features him speaking about how the duo had won the social media poll conducted by the organiser, however, the team presented the award to someone else. In his video, Varun Sood also alleged them of turning off their comments section to hide the truth. Take a look at the video shared by the actor:

Also Read | Varun Sood Shares Super Relatable Video Where His Mom Keeps Asking "khana Khaya?" | WATCH

On the professional front

In 2019, Varun Sood was seen with his girlfriend, Divya Agarwal in the horror series, Ragini MMS Returns. Starring Divya Agarwal, Gaurav Alugh, Nishkarsh Arora and Mohit Duseja in the leading roles,Ragini MMS Returns deals with the story of Ragini, who joins a new college. However, she regrets coming to the college after she realises that she has entered a realm where horrors lurked around every corner. The actor was also seen in MTV Ace of Space, which follows the ultimate battle of 18 contestants, who have to win the show with survival tactics, endurance and self-discovery. The show is hosted by ex Bigg Boss contestant, Vikas Guppta, who was given the title of 'Master Mind' by in the show for his meticulous tactics in the show.

Also Read | Varun Sood Shares Super Relatable Video Where His Mom Keeps Asking "khana Khaya?" | WATCH

(Image credits: Varun's Instagram)

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.