Varun Sood Shares Super Relatable Video Where His Mom Keeps Asking "khana Khaya?" | WATCH

Varun Sood is a popular actor who is known for participating in television reality shows like MTV India's Roadies X2, Splitsvilla 9 and Ace Of Space. The actor has been spending his quarantine with his love interest, Divya Agarwal. Varun has also been extremely active on his social media since the lockdown has started.

Varun Sood shares cute video call with mother

Varun Soon recently took to his social media handle to share a cute video with his mother. The video shows the general problems that Varun Soon encounters while talking to his mother. The video shows how Varun and his mother share a usual video call as they have been away from each other due to the lockdown. His fans have also been loving the relatable video and have been sharing their views in the comments section of the post. Watch the video here:

Varun Soon shared the video on his Instagram account and captioned it with, “Video call with mom. Please tell me im not the only one!”. He also tagged his mother, Anjali Sood, on the post. Some problems that Varn shows include problems like not holding the camera in the proper angle, muting the sound by mistake, and asking the same repetitive questions. The video has been dominating social media and has already garnered more than two lakh views currently.

More about Varun Sood

On the professional end, Varun Sood had hosted the Roadies: Real Heroes on MTV India in the year 2019. He was brought on the show as a Roadies Insider along with his partner, Divya Agarwal. He was also on the show, Dance ki Takkar 8 as a contestant that was aired on Star Plus. Other than his reality shows, Varun Sood also hosted the NBA Saturday Morning Live along with Ranvijay that was organized in India.

Varun Sood is also a popular fashion and lifestyle social influencer that has a huge fan following on social media. He was also brought in as a show-stopper for the launch of Roadies Bottom Wear collection. He has also been a part of a web series called Ragini MMS: Returns where he played the role of Rahul. This series is the third addition to the Ragini MMS Franchise. Other celebrities that are on the casting team of the series include Karishma Sharma, Divya Agarwal, Riya Sen, and Siddharth Gupta.

