Varun Sood and Sohil Singh are all set to compete in the PUBG mobile match which will be hosted by MTV India. The hosts of this event offer players with a chance to play with their favourite personalities. The ultimate goal is to win the precious and famous chicken dinner.

Varun Sood & Sohil Singh from Splitsvilla join in for the ultimate PUBG Mobile match

Also Read | 'Splitsvilla X2's' Aradhana Sharma Opens Up About Body-shaming, Says 'Accept Yourself'

Varun Sood and Sohil Singh both will be playing this match and MTV hosts will divide players into two teams. Each team will try to do their best and win the match. The teams will be required to do their absolute best and display their gaming skills to help their respective members with the match. In case one does not wish to participate, they can spectate the match from MTV India’s Facebook page and watch all the action live.

Also Read | 'Splitsvilla 11' Winner Shruti Sinha Recreates Iconic Bollywood Looks; See Pics Here

Actor Varun Sood has been especially thrilled for the match and has even posted a test story reminding fans of the match which is to be played on Friday at 11 pm. The match registrations have already begun and the page only asks the contenders to mention why they think they should be a part of the PUBG mobile match. According to a news portal, lucky players will be selected at random and will stand a chance to play their matches either with Varun Sood or Sohil Singh.

Also Read | How To Control Recoil In PUBG Mobile To Win More Team Battles?

Ever since the lockdown was announced, PUBG mobile has been one of the biggest mobile games. Prior to the lockdown too, the game had been getting tremendous response from fans. However, it was only after the lockdown that the popularity of the game grew tenfold. Players are dropped off in a plane at a location of their choice from the map. From there, all one needs to do is collect weaponry and survive till the end to win the game. The game can be played with a group as well as solo and duo. In the MTV version of the game, players will be playing as a team with Varun Sood and Sohil Singh The number of matches that will be played is still unknown and players may have to find out about this themselves. Further on, it is also unknown whether the makers will create a special room for the match or they will play without a room. As in with a room, the makers will restrict the entry of unknown and unregistered players from entering the match.

Also Read | Divya Agarwal & Varun Sood Supporting Priyank Sharma & Benafsha Soonawalla Against Trolls?

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.