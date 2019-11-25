Varun Tej Gives Major Sibling Goals With This Throwback Picture

Varun Tej is an Indian film actor who majorly features in Tamil cinema. The actor gained fame for his role in the movie Suryakantham that released in 2019. The actor's performances in multiple movies have earned him a huge fan base. Recently, he shared a few throwback pictures with his cousins who are also known to be popular Tollywood stars.

Varun Tej on November 23 posted a picture on his Instagram. It was a picture from his childhood days where he is seen hanging out with his cousins. It seems that the actor shares a great bond with his cousins, Allu Arjun, Sushmita Konidela, Sai Dharam Tej and Ram Charan. They all are seen sitting comfortably and posing in front of the camera.

Tollywood stars and cousins Allu Arjun, Ram Charan, and Varun Tej have always been vocal about their bond and are often seen showing it off on different events. All three have been counted amongst the most celebrated faces in Tollywood. They frequently share pictures of their childhood. Recently, Allu Arjun also took a trip down the memory lane and shared a childhood photo on Instagram. The picture of them posing together is from the time when they went to receive their grandfather at the airport.

About the actor

Varun made his debut as a lead in the film Mukunda, directed by Srikanth Addala opposite Pooja Hegde. His second film Kanche, also being the first Indian film on WWII, went on to become a super hit and Varun Tej's portrayal of Dhupati Haribabu was critically acclaimed. Varun Tej played the role of protagonist in the space thriller Antariksham 9000 KMPH. He is currently gearing up for an upcoming Telugu film that is not titled yet.

