Disha Patani, Aditya Roy Kapur, And 'Malang' Cast Celebrate The Launch Of The Trailer

The official trailer of Malang released on Monday on January 6. The much-hyped romantic action film directed by Mohit Suri is gearing up for its theatrical release on February 7, 2020. The trailer stands true to the tagline of the film which reads 'Unleash the Madness.’ But what took the internet by storm was the trailer release party that took place at Aditya Roy Kapur’s residence last night.

The party was hosted by Aditya Roy Kapur. The celebrities who arrived at the party included Anil Kapoor, Disha Patani, Elli Avram, director Mohit Suri, and producers, among others. The stars looked stunning as they attended the party to celebrate the launch of Malang trailer. Disha Patani has shared some of the pictures on her Instagram story from the party and it seems like they had a lot of fun.

Disha Patani opted for a pink mini flare dress and completed the look with long chain, curly hair and dewy makeup. Aditya Roy Kapur wore a light coloured sweatshirt, jeans and paired it with a pair of slippers. Anil Kapoor opted for a black hoodie, black jeans and black shoes. Elli Avram wore all back black attire with black turtle neck top, black pants, and black thigh-high boots. Check out their pictures here.

About the film

The film Malang starring Aditya Roy Kapur, Disha Patani, Anil Kapoor, and Kunal Khemu in the lead, is reportedly a love story set in a dystopian world. According to reports, the movie was slated to hit the screens on Valentine's Day 2020 but to avoid a clash with Imtiaz Ali's untitled film, the makers pushed Malang's release date ahead by a week. Let us know in the comments section about what you think of the Malang trailer.

