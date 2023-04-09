Vidyut Jammwal Remembers Sidharth Shukla, Shares Throwback Gym Pic

Vidyut Jammwal remembered late Sidharth Shukla. He took to Instagram and shared a picture of them together. Both actors could be seen in the gym post their workout. They smiled for the picture and posed behind a smith machine. The Commando star's post for Sidharth brought back fond memories from the time gone by, leaving the fans nostalgic and emotional.

Vidyut shared the picture on his Instagram stories, without a caption. Both flaunted their biceps in gym wear. Previously, the Khuda Hafiz actor paid a tribute to Sidharth Shukla on Instagram, when the news of the star’s demise broke in 2021. Vidyut Jammwal referred to Sidharth as his “best friend,” adding that he knew nobody else like him. In the video posted on Instagram, the Bollywood actor also revealed that he would often borrow Sidharth’s bike for long rides. He dedicated the Fast and Furious song See You Again to the Dil Se Dil Tak star.

More on Sidharth Shukla’s demise and career

Sidharth Shukla breathed his last on September 2, 2021. He passed away at the age of 40 after suffering a heart attack. The actor’s sudden passing left fans and celebrities in a state of shock and grief. He was known for his roles in Balika Vadhu, Jaane Pehchaane Se... Ye Ajnabbi, Love You Zindagi, CID and Dil Se Dil Tak. He made his debut with 2008’s TV series Babul Ka Aangann Chootey Na. After participating in a reality show, and eventually winning it, Sidharth Shukla became a household name.