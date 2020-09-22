Vikas Khanna gives dish tribute to DD on 61 years completion, has sweet task for netizens

The recent re-runs of Ramayan and Mahabharat on Doordarshan had made viewers nostalgic about their memories of the broadcasting network. The platform that is synonymous to television for multiple generations completed 61 years on September 15. Vikas Khanna had a special tribute for the anniversary by baking a special dish resembling the formation of its iconic logo.

Vikas Khanna gives tribute to Doordarshan for 61st anniversary

Taking to social media, Vikas Khanna shared a video of him making what looked like a dessert made of apples. The Michelin Star chef posted a step-by-step process, right from chopping the fruit, adding the baking powder, butter, eggs and other ingredients. The best part is towards the end when he poured a liquor over the round, layered dessert and editing the frame in the same way as the Doordarshan logo played out along with its iconic tune.

Vikas termed it as a ‘humble tribute’ for the 61 ‘glorious years.’ He termed the broadcasting network as an ‘emotion’ and highlighted its nostalgia and memories of a 'simple life, family unity, one TV set,' apart from iconic shows like Ramayan, Mahabharat, Chitrahaar, Fauji, Hum Log, Mirza Ghalib and ads of Amul, Rasna & Nirma.

Calling Doordarshan a ‘family member’, he added that he could not hear the tune without getting emotional. In a sweet task, he asked netizens to show the video to their parents and grandparents to see their reactions to hearing the tune.

Vikas Khanna had previously given a tribute to Sonu Sood over his initiatives to help people during COVID-19. He had named the dish on Sonu’s place of birth, Moga in Punjab, as the chef also belongs to the state. He had a similar gesture to honour producer Manish Mundra’s efforts during the lockdown.

Vikas Khann himself won praises galore for his charitable initiatives during the lockdown, notably donating over 40 million meals across India, apart from other essentials.

