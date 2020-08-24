Chef Vikas Khanna Says, 'don't Think I Can Ever Cook Chane In Cooker Again'; Here's Why

A few days back, Yash Raj Mukhate, a music professional, released a hilarious video on his Instagram handle featuring 'Kokilaben' from the TV show 'Saath Nibhaana Saathiya'. The USP of the video was that Mukhate took dialogue from the show and turned it into a rap song that made the overall vibe funny.

The video has till now received over 4 million views with celebrities like Rithvik Dhanjani, Armaan Malik, Asees Kaur, Karishma Tanna, Swapnil Joshi, and many more praising the creative video.

The dialogue said, "Cooker mein se chane kisne nikale?" [Who took the black gram out from the cooker]. Chef Vikas Khanna too reacted on the viral video and wrote, "I dont think that I can ever cook chane in cooker again in my life without thinking about this." [sic]

The viral rap song made out of a scene from Saath Nibhana Saathiya has been the talk of the town for quite some time. An internet user recently took to Twitter to share the moment from the scene where Rashi removed the chickpeas or chane out of the cooker. The video showcases how Rashi transferred the chane from the cooker on the stove and dumped them in the dustbin. She can then be seen shutting the cooker frantically without leaving any evidence behind. Rashi makes the major decision to make sure that Gopi bahu is blamed for the kitchen mishap by their mother-in-law Kokilaben.

Ok!!! Have a look on iconic cooker se chane khali kaise hue the🤣🤣🤣



Uff Drooling over Rashi ben#Rashi 😭👏🤣🤣 pic.twitter.com/yB4vZ7btb4 — NASHEELI KANIYA 💋🌹🦂🥂 (@Sushmitashar) August 23, 2020

