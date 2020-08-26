Vikas Khanna Shares Throwback With 23rd President Of Canada, Justin Trudeau

Vikas Khanna has been active on social media since the lockdown began, He has recently garnered a lot of attention for his recent Tweet. Vikas shared a picture with the Canadian politician, Justin Trudeau. The post has gained a lot of attention on social media recently. Read more to know about Vikas Khanna.

Vikas Khanna shares throwback post with Justin Trudeau

I truly admire PM @JustinTrudeau

I presented UTSAV to Honorable PM on Dec 22, 2017, he'd requested me to teach Indian cooking to his kids.

21 Feb, 2018, PM was visiting Golden Temple & I was requested to join them for seva at Langar, to roll rotis & to teach about Indian Cuisine https://t.co/a3Pw6udcd2 pic.twitter.com/qcaXawY3oC — Vikas Khanna (@TheVikasKhanna) August 25, 2020

Vikas Khanna took to his Twitter account to share a picture with Justin Trudeau. Khanna also wrote a small message for the 23rd Prime Minister of Canada in the post. He wrote, “I truly admire PM @JustinTrudeau. I presented UTSAV to Honorable PM on Dec 22, 2017, he'd requested me to teach Indian cooking to his kids. 21 Feb, 2018, PM was visiting Golden Temple & I was requested to join them for seva at Langar, to roll rotis & to teach about Indian Cuisine”. A number of his fans have been sharing the post through their accounts that have been dominating the social media sites.

You youself is a brand now sir. Well known global personality The Vikas Khanna. Keep it up sir. Waheguru chadhdi kalla ch rkhe thuanu ❤️ — Nav vee (@vee_nav) August 25, 2020

Beautiful memories, God bless you and keep smile always, Take Care ❤️❤️😍❤️💞💞 — Priti Gupta (@PritiGu92127917) August 25, 2020

More about Chef Vikas Khanna

From serving food to small gatherings in house backyards to becoming a Michelin star chef is not just a piece of cake, but celebrity chef Vikas Khanna managed to pull it off. He started by catering food small scale meeting back at his place in Amritsar but soon shifted to serving food at top-notch restaurants in New York. To unveil his early struggles, Vikas Khanna shared a letter on his Instagram, telling his followers that he wrote it back during his early "days in New York, but never mailed it.”.

He recently shared a post for his grandmother on his Instagram and he revealed that he used to write letters for his grandmom regularly but did not post all of them. One of them involves a thank you note for his Grandmother which elaborated the early struggling stages of his career. The popular chef missed his home country, his house, his friends and family members. She expressed how New York’s different weather used to affect him and how he managed to deal with it. Fans are seen appreciating the chef and the letter and have been laying out their opinions about the same in the comments.

