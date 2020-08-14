Vikas Khanna Shares Heartwarming Video Of His Mom Taking The First Step In His Restaurants

Chef Vikas Khanna is all set for the opening of his new restaurant Ellora By Vikas Khanna at Dubai. Ever since Khanna started opening up his own restaurants, cafes, cooking schools, etc, he has made sure that his mom is the first one to step in it and inaugurate the place. He took to his social media to share a heartwarming video compilation of his mom taking her first steps into Khanna's restaurants and cafes. Take a look at his video.

Vikas Khanna shares an affectionate video of his mother

Since 1990, I have opened several restaurants, cafes, cooking schools, catering companies, production houses, museum....and I made sure that first step in the place was by my Ma. pic.twitter.com/136O3XRr4A — Vikas Khanna (@TheVikasKhanna) August 13, 2020

Sharing the video on his Twitter, he revealed that he has opened a lot of restaurants, cafes, and more since 1990. He further added that he always made sure that his mom was the one to take the first step into those new places and inaugurate them. He also shared a heartwarming video compilation of her in his restaurants, cafes, etc, and their pictures together.

This is the first time that we are opening a restaurant ELLORA by Vikas Khanna tomorrow and she is not there.

She has been on video calls for prayers and seeing the place step by step.

Hope to take her to ELLORA soon.@JAresorts pic.twitter.com/GAwtj5IlXj — Vikas Khanna (@TheVikasKhanna) August 13, 2020

In the same thread, Khanna further shared it is the first time that his mother will not be the one to take the first step in one of his restaurants. The chef added that she has been in constant touch with him through video-calls and has seen the creation of the place step by step. He further said that he hopes to take her to Ellora soon.

The Michelin Star Chef joined hands with the UAE-based hospitality group JA Resorts & Hotels to introduce his new restaurant Ellora by Vikas Khanna. The restaurant aims to offer a seasonal culinary experience to its customers. Vikas revealed in his tweet that the restaurant is set to open its doors from August 14. It will reportedly feature dishes with seasonal ingredients like green mango, passionfruit, and watermelon and a few crowd favourites from his Kinara restaurant.

Vikas Khanna earlier arranged a massive food drive from his home in Manhattan amid the Coronavirus pandemic. The chef told PTI at the start of this month that he was planning on distributing ration and essential supplies to street vendors who were affected due to the pandemic. Khanna said, "We are securing ration and are planning about 10 million meals around the country for street vendors, who actually hold the true heritage of Indian food in their hands".

