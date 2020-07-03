Vikas Khanna Perfectly 'chops' His Own Hair Amid Lockdown, Shares Feat On Twitter; See Pic

The coronavirus pandemic across the globe has certainly placed restrictions on a lot of outdoor activities and utilities that were normal place before the lockdown. One of them is the salon service that everyone avails but since the lockdown, many have taken to the scissors and chopped off their locks at home.

Michelin star chef Vikas Khanna took to social media to flaunt his new 'chopping skills' as he shared a picture of himself with perfectly 'chopped' hair.

Have a look:

I’ve put all my chopping skills to use and figured out how to “chop” my own hair perfectly. #LockdownDiaries. 💇‍♂️ pic.twitter.com/lEyHBtgI7g — Vikas Khanna (@TheVikasKhanna) July 2, 2020

Masterchef, author, filmmaker and a double Ph.D. holder, Vikas Khanna is all set to work on his 3rd Ph.D. (A Doctor of Philosophy). Khanna who has been in news for serving over 17 million meals in the last three months of coronavirus pandemic, took to his Twitter handle to share the news.

Khanna wrote that his 3rd Ph.D. would be in: 'Climate Change effects on Pollination, Natural Cycles, Soul Structures, and Spices.' His first doctoral thesis was on Indian cuisine and festivals while the second one was given to him by for his outstanding record of culinary art, philanthropy, altruism and humanitarianism and his global reach as a chef.

Working on my 3rd PhD

Climate Change effects on Pollination, Natural Cycles, Soul Structures and Spices. pic.twitter.com/f19Kba25B1 — Vikas Khanna (@TheVikasKhanna) June 28, 2020

Vikas Khanna is one of the heroes at the forefront in India's fight against the coronavirus pandemic with his 'Feed India' drive to provide ration kits and food to the needy and distressed in the country. He recently organized a massive food distribution drive to provide meals and essential supplies to thousands of Dabbawalas in Mumbai as well as widows in Vrindavan. This week, he launched a food drive for transgenders and differently-abled people.

Not just dry ration and meals, Vikas Khanna also provided sanitary pads, hygiene kits, masks, footwear and other essentials to the needy during his initiative. Be it having a distribution camp at fuel pumps, or sending the essentials to orphanages, old-age homes, quarantine centers and more, Vikas arranged it all in over 125 cities of India, from USA, where he is currently stationed. ‘World's Largest Eid Feast’ in Mumbai and another such mass distribution festival in Delhi were also among the highlights of his #FeedIndia initiative.

