Vikas Khanna To Conduct Major Food Drives In Flood Affected Areas Of Bihar And Assam

Celebrity chef Vikas Khanna will be conducting a major food drive across flood-affected regions in India. The celebrity chef aims to conduct the world's largest food drive and through an Instagram post, he mentioned that he will be covering around 100 villages in Assam and Bihar, and will be feeding them. He also mentioned that they will be distributing Dry Ration to these affected villages.

Through an Instagram post, Vikas Khanna announced that he will be conducting a food drive in 100 villages in Bihar and Assam and will be distributing dry ration. He also mentioned that the drive is taking extra time for deliveries due to several logistical issues. The chef has also conducted a successful food-drive in Kashi.

Through his initiative known as Feed India, Vikas Khanna has been trying to reach to remote flood-affected villages in India. In one of his Instagram post, the chef mentioned that he will be sharing his experiences and the milestones he achieved through this journey of his.

The Chef kicked off the first largest food drive in the world on June 10, 2020. They began providing meals to afflicted communities like transgenders, differently-abled and sex workers who faced hardships during the Pandemic. Initially, Vikas Khanna's aim was to distribute 2 million meals in a day. Later, the Chef extended a helping hand to the forgotten section of the society, abandoned parents.

While being interviewed by a media house, he mentioned that his heart aches to see how some children abandon their parents and thus he thought about feeding them. After his food-drive named 'Barkat' became successful, the chef joined hands with Maximus Collabs to start the largest food drive in the world. Vikas Khanna also joined hands with Sonu Sood in serving home-made food to migrant workers.

Vikas Khanna has hosted the second season of Masterchef India and has also hosted several seasons of Masterchef India. He was invited as a guest judge in Masterchef India season 6. Today, Vikas Khanna is known to be one of the most influential chefs in the world. The chef has also penned down several cooking books and is known as one of the most popular Michelin Star Chef.

