Vikas Khanna's Success Story And All You Need To Know About The Chef

Born on November 14, 1971, Vikas Khanna is an Indian Michelin star Chef, restaurateur, cookbook writer, filmmaker and humanitarian. He has made the nation proud many times through his notable contributions. The chef has appeared as a judge on the Indian cooking reality show, Masterchef. He is also a prominent author. Vikas has written around 28 books on cooking including a children's book titled, A Tree Named Ganga. Here are all the details of the chef you should know.

All about Vikas Khanna

Khanna was born in Amritsar to Davinder and Bindu Khanna. He was born with misaligned feet and was not able to run until he was 13. Reportedly, he was inspired by his grandmother who loved cooking and eventually her kitchen became a part of his foundational training. The chef also began developing recipes at a very young age and opened Lawrence Gardens Banquets to host weddings and family functions when he was 17.

Later, he has also received an honorary doctorate at GD Goenka University as a recognition for his international reach as a chef. Apart from this, he has also studied at Cornell University, Culinary Institute of America and New York University. On the work front, Khanna hosted the 2 seasons of MasterChef India, which is a series based on the original British show.

Since then, he has been hosting all the seasons of the show till now. Later, he was invited as a guest judge on MasterChef Australia in Season 6. Meanwhile, he has hosted four seasons of the show Twist of Taste on Fox Life. Khanna was featured as a Consultant chef on the Gordon Ramsay TV series Kitchen Nightmares and appeared as a judge on the two-part season finale of Hell's Kitchen.

Vikas Khanna’s signature dish

Many opine that a perfect dish requires a lot of research that focuses on minute things, ingredients, style. Seems like chef Vikas Khanna has done a lot of research for his signature dish, Kandhari Paneer, as the acclaimed celebrity chef reportedly got his first Michelin award for the dish. In an interview with a leading daily, Vikas Khanna spoke about his signature dish. He revealed that he has invested many years on the perfect Kandhari paneer, which has an Afghani touch in its preparation, as it is served with mint flavoured yogurt and beetroot murabba.

