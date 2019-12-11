Vikas Khanna: The Popular Chef's Signature Dishes And Lesser-known Facts

Voted as The Sexiest Man Alive by a popular magazine in 2009, chef Vikas Khanna is an award-winning Michelin star chef, restaurateur and author. Famous for his expertise in robust Indian and Asian flavours, Chef Khanna has managed to revolutionise the Indian cuisine on international platforms with his signature dish. Here are some details about the popular celebrity chef’s signature dish.

Also Read | Vikas Khanna: Here Is The Journey Of The Celebrated Indian Chef

Vikas Khanna’s signature dish

Many opine that a perfect dish requires a lot of research that focuses on minute things, ingredients, style. Seems like chef Vikas Khanna has done a lot of research for his signature dish, Kandhari Paneer, as the acclaimed celebrity chef reportedly got his first Michelin award for the dish. In an interview with a leading daily, Vikas Khanna spoke about his signature dish. He revealed that he has invested many years on the perfect Kandhari Paneer, which has an Afghani touch in its preparation, as it is served with mint flavoured yoghurt and beetroot murabba.

Also Read | MasterChef India: Judges Vikas Khanna, Ranveer Brar & Vineet Bhatia Join 6th Season

Vikas Khanna - Facts

Vikas Khanna is a chef/author/owner of the restaurant, Junoon, based in New York City.

He is a recipient of several national and international awards for his foundations, Cooking for Life and SAKIV

Khanna also authors the 16kg cookbook Utsav

Reportedly, Vikas Khanna was offered a role by Karan Johar but declined it later.

As per reports, Khanna started his culinary journey, at the age of 17

Also Read | Vikas Khanna: The Celebrated Indian Chef Who Made India Proud Globally

Also Read | Vikas Khanna: Best Recipes Of The Michelin Star Chef That Are Worth Trying