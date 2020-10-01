Viveck Vaswani Remembers 'Zabaan Sambhalke' Star Viju Khote On His First Death Anniversary

On September 30, veteran actor-producer Viveck Vaswani took to his social media handle and remembered his Zabaan Sambhalke co-star Viju Khote on the latter's first death anniversary. Viveck Vaswani shared two pictures and wrote, "It’s been exactly a year! Viju Khote", along with a rose emoticon. The first photo featured the official poster of Zabaan Sambhalke while in the second photo, Viveck was seen posing with an all smiling face with the late actor. Scroll down to take a look at Viveck Vaswani's recent post for Viju Khote.

Viveck remembers Zabaan Sambhalke co-star Viju

It’s been exactly a year! 🌹Viju Khote. pic.twitter.com/dJTL96P0JU — Viveck Vaswani (@FanViveck) September 30, 2020

Talking about the Indian series Zabaan Sambhalke, the Indian version of the British sitcom Mind Your Language, it aired for two seasons on the television screens from 1983 to 1998. The series also featured Pankaj Kapur, Shubha Khote and Tom Alter. The first season had 54 episodes while the second season had 52 episodes.

The late Hindi and Marathi film-theatre actor passed away on September 30, 2019, due to multiple organ failure at the age of 77. Actor Bhavana Balsavar, his niece, told PTI that the actor passed away peacefully in his sleep at the residence. He is survived by his actor-sister Shubha Khote. Apart from Zabaan Samnbhalke, Khote's repertoire also included numerous films, such as Qurbani, Karz, Nagina, Qayamat Se Qayamat Tak and Ventilator, among many others.

On the other side, Viju was known for the evergreen lines: Kitne Aadmi The?, Do, Sarkar from the Amitabh Bachchan and Dharmendra starrer Sholay. In the action-drama, Khote played dacoit Gabbar Singh's bumbling sidekick Kaalia. Interestingly, in a career spanning around six decades, Khote worked in over 300 films, including Phir Hera Pheri, Andaz Apna Apna, besides some television shows and commercial ads.

Upon hearing the news of Viju's demise, numerous Bollywood celebrities mourned over the former's death. Ajay Devgn, Esha Gupta, Madhuri Dixit Nene, Suniel Shetty and late actor Rishi Kapoor, among many others, were a few to name who expressed grief over Viju's death.

