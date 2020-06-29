'Inquilaab' Is Amitabh Bachchan's Only Film With Rama Rao Tatineni: Read More Trivia

Amitabh Bachchan has starred in several kinds of films over the years. His 1984 hit film, Inquilaab was one of his most iconic films of that era. The film was directed by Rama Rao Tatineni. Inquilaab also starred Sridevi, C.S. Dubey, Utpal Dutt, Iftekhar, Shafi Inamdar, T.P. Jain, Pinchoo Kapoor, Satyendra Kapoor, Shakti Kapoor, Kader Khan, and Viju Khote. Inquilaab was a remake of the 1983 Kannada film, Chakravyuha. Take a look at some interesting facts about Inquilaab that you might not have known.

ALSO READ | Amitabh Bachchan's Hilarious Captions Prove He Is Social Media King

Trivia about Amitabh Bachchan’s Inquilaab

In Inquilaab, Amitabh Bachchan’s character’s mother was shown to have passed away. Late actor Nirupa Roy’s photo was used in Inquilaab as Big B’s on-screen deceased mother.

ALSO READ | Amitabh Bachchan Is All Praises For The Trailer Of Ram Gopal Varma's Film ‘Coronavirus’

While the shooting of Inquilaab was going on, a firecracker went off on Amitabh Bachchan’s hand. This caused several injuries to his hand. Hence, to cover the same injuries, Amitabh Bachchan can be seen wearing a handkerchief in several scenes of Inquilaab.

Amitabh Bachchan’s character in Inquilaab had a political twist to it. The film was released in 1984. Interestingly, around the same time, Amitabh Bachchan had joined politics in real-life too.

Rajesh Khanna starrer Aaj Ka MLA Ram Avtar was also released around the time of Inquilaab. Both films had a similar plot. However, Inquilaab went on to perform fairly well at the box office while Rajesh Khanna starrer flopped.

Inquilaab is the only film starring Amitabh Bachchan that was directed by iconic director Rama Rao Tatineni. However, Big B still made a special appearance in Tatineni directed Andhaa Kaanoon. The film had starred Rajinikanth and Hema Malini in the lead role.

ALSO READ | Amitabh Bachchan Is Abhishek Bachchan’s “hero”; Here's Why

Interestingly, Amitabh Bachchan was named Inquilaab Srivastava when he was born. However, a while later, his father Harivanshrai Bachchan changed it to Amitabh Bachchan.

Inquilaab was also one of the first films that Amitabh Bachchan had signed after his near-fatal accident in Coolie. Big B faced a very deadly accident during the filming of Coolie. He had undergone severe treatment and even received 60 bottles of blood during the time.

Amitabh Bachchan’s costars before Inquilaab like Raakhee, Zeenat Aman, Parveen Babi had moved away from the film scene by then. Sridevi became hugely popular after films like Himmatwala during the time. Hence, she was signed on by the makers to star opposite Amitabh Bachchan for the first time in Inquilaab. The duo then went on to star together in several films.

ALSO READ | Amitabh Bachchan Spots 'well Wishers' Outside Jalsa Amid COVID-19 Lockdown

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.