Ankita Lokhande Forcefully Cuts Her Brother's Hair In This Hilarious Video

With everyone stuck in lockdown, many celebrities have been coming up with creative ways to spend their time. A lot of them are also trying their hand at different skills like cooking, painting, and more. One interesting challenge that has been doing rounds of the internet is the haircut challenge where people are trying their hands at cutting hair at home. After Anushka Sharma and Shweta Tiwari, the latest celebrity to join the list is Ankita Lokhande.

Ankita Lokhande forcefully cuts her brother's hair, Watch

She recently took to her social media to share a hilarious video with her fans. The Baaghi 3 actor made an attempt to chop off her brother's hair. She took to her Instagram to share the adorable video and even challenged her fans to try it.

Ankita Lokhande captioned her post, "Trying my luck in new profession ☺️☺️

My quarantine job !! This little Brother is always protected by his 1 big sister 💁‍♀️💁‍♀️ I hope u really liked my service and ur new hair cut adii 🥱🥱🥱 @aditya.sahu.790 #hairstylist #anybodyforhaircut ?? It’s a challenge for you all okie .. try this with ur brother, sister , father , mother or anyone 😜 and tag me I will post ur story on my page promise 😁 let’s have fun guys ☺️ come-on do it fast I’m waiting okie💁‍♀️💁‍♀️ it’s a task for all of u 🥰🥰🥰🥰🥰." [sic]

In the video, her brother is seen relucting sitting down as Ankita Lokhande makes an attempt to give him a haircut. Ankita starts the video that her first customer is Aditya Sahi and welcomes him. He is seen praying before she starts cutting his hair and then gives up and says that he does not want to cut his hair and accuses her of giving him a bad haircut.

