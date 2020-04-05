Ankita Lokhande’s Housing Society Sealed After Resident Tests Positive For Coronavirus

'Manikarnika' actress Ankita Lokhande's housing society in Malad, Mumbai, has been sealed after one resident tested positive for coronavirus. According to the reports, the person returned from Spain in March and was under self-quarantine after testing negative at the airport.

On the 12th day, the man developed symptoms and was taken to the hospital immediately. Fortunately, the resident's wife and all the people he had met tested negative.

Ankita Lokhande's apartment complex has been sealed off since March 26. Actor Ashita Dhawan who also stays in the same society confirmed the news to a popular daily and praised Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) and the Mumbai Police for their pro-active measures. Reports suggest that the police have been stationed outside the complex, keeping a close watch to ensure everyone's safety.

Maharashtra under lockdown

On March 14, the Thackeray government invoked the Epidemic Diseases Act declaring the Coronavirus as an epidemic - declaring all gyms, swimming pools, malls, theatres, pubs shut in Mumbai, Navi Mumbai, Thane, Nagpur, Pimpri-Chinchwad till March 31 amid the rising cases of Coronavirus. With the railways shutting down its services on March 22 marking 'Janta Curfew', the Maharashtra government extended a state-wide curfew, stopping all transport services across districts. After PM Modi announcing a 21-day lockdown, Maharashtra too enforced the same as the state recorded the highest number of cases at 690 cases, with 24 deaths.

A small virus like Corona is testing us. How can we take the name of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj if we surrender to it? Maharashtra is the land of the braves, warriors and the saints. — CMO Maharashtra (@CMOMaharashtra) April 4, 2020

