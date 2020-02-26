What Happened To Shorty Of 'Iron Resurrection'? Why Is He Not A Part Of Season 4?

The new cast alterations on the television reality show Iron Resurrection Season 4 has been raising a few questions in the minds of the people. According to the new cast update, Javier Ponce, also known as Shorty, will not be a part of the show this year. The reason being given out is that Shorty is busy dealing with a concern related to his family.

What happened to Shorty on Iron Resurrection Season 4?

Iron Resurrection is all set to be back with the 4th season but the cast of the show will not be the same. A number of much-loved people including Manny, Pompa, Shorty and Cato will skip the show this season. According to a report by a leading daily, a fan received insights into why Javier Ponce will not be a part of the show. Shorty and Cato will not be seen on the show reportedly due to family concerns. A number of reports have been suggesting that Shorty is on his grandfather duties. The reason reportedly is that he wants to spend more time with his family. For this reason, Shorty will be focusing on the family business which is set in Dallas.

Joe Martin and brother Jason Martin will continue to take the show forward. Joe Martin’s wife Amanda Martin will also play a pivotal role in the show this time. Jason Arrington will continue to entertain the audience with his presence on the show. Fans have been intrigued about the new cast line up.

What is Iron Resurrection?

Iron Resurrection is a television reality show which features a bunch of people hunting for vehicles in the worst condition and transforming it into technical beauties. The people focus on creating the piece from scratch, which is considered a huge deal. The show has three seasons so far which have been received well by the audience and the fourth season will continue with the same concept. The show has been created by James Conant who has been highly praised for his work so far.

