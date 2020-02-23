The Debate
'Ironic': Netizens Troll UK Govt For Launching New 'Made In Poland' British Passports

What’s Viral

The brand new blue British passport that was unveiled on Saturday is made by a French company and is produced in Poland. The new passport will come in March.

Written By Vishal Tiwari | Mumbai | Updated On:
Netizens

The brand new blue British passport that was unveiled on Saturday is made by a French company and is produced in Poland. The new passport was introduced by Britain's home secretary Priti Patel and the colour will be the same as the old-style British passports that were issued before 1988, when the United Kingdom adopted the burgundy European Union documents. According to reports, the 11-year £260 million contract was won by a subsidiary of the French multinational group Thales, after British company De La Rue lost out last year. 

Post-Brexit passports

As per reports, the new British passports will be made by the French company in the Polish town of Tczew where it owns a factory. The news is receiving backlash on various social media platforms as the irony of them coming from Europe, the bloc that the United Kingdom has just voluntarily left is troubling netizens. Many people took to Twitter to criticise the UK government for giving the contract to a French group rather than a home-based company. People are also calling on the government for claiming to restore national identity with the blue passports. 

