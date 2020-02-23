'Ironic': Netizens Troll UK Govt For Launching New 'Made In Poland' British Passports

The brand new blue British passport that was unveiled on Saturday is made by a French company and is produced in Poland. The new passport was introduced by Britain's home secretary Priti Patel and the colour will be the same as the old-style British passports that were issued before 1988, when the United Kingdom adopted the burgundy European Union documents. According to reports, the 11-year £260 million contract was won by a subsidiary of the French multinational group Thales, after British company De La Rue lost out last year.

Post-Brexit passports

As per reports, the new British passports will be made by the French company in the Polish town of Tczew where it owns a factory. The news is receiving backlash on various social media platforms as the irony of them coming from Europe, the bloc that the United Kingdom has just voluntarily left is troubling netizens. Many people took to Twitter to criticise the UK government for giving the contract to a French group rather than a home-based company. People are also calling on the government for claiming to restore national identity with the blue passports.

Our new blue passports will be made by a Franco/Dutch company in Poland. Welcome to Global Britain - where we take British jobs and share them out among other countries. https://t.co/FzWgZl9nju — Parody Boris Johnson (@BorisJohnson_MP) February 22, 2020

Irony goes supercharged as the new blue passport is made in Poland by French/Dutch firm and UK passport maker De La Rue left at risk and laying people off. I don’t recall the slogan ‘British jobs for Polish workers’ but here it is in action. Somehow this is a success. pic.twitter.com/ISEkymAump — Paul Lewis (@paullewismoney) February 22, 2020

You couldn’t make this up - new blue ‘Brexit’ passports to be made in Poland



The U.K. firm that made the burgundy passports which didn’t get the contract had to shed up to 200 UK jobs



UK could have had blue passports as an EU member anyway. Croatia does https://t.co/A0ZQN5IMkT — Michael H. (@MichaelH14) February 22, 2020

* Contract given to a French/Dutch company

* Produced in Poland

* EU flag colours of blue and gold



Priti Patel: "The British passport will once again be entwined with our national identity." 😂



Brexit. The gift that keeps on giving.https://t.co/yDnOLDVjfn — 🇪🇺 Debbie ⭐ (@Omnishambles85) February 22, 2020

Funny is isn't on the #BBC that the new British passports are made by a Franco/Dutch company in a factory in Poland under EU procurement rules.

I guess it was the best deal. Guess what was also the best deal? You've got it =

EU membership was! pic.twitter.com/sWn43owZiJ — Marianne Velvart (@MarianneVelvart) February 22, 2020

Our fiercely British new passports are made in Poland. This is the purest totem you will ever find for Brexit. — Nils Leonard (@nilsleonard) February 22, 2020

